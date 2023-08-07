Our football expert offers his England vs Nigeria predictions and betting tips, with Lauren James tipped to continue her excellent form this morning.

The Lionesses have made it through to the round of 16 in their bid to claim football's highest honour, the World Cup.

Up next in their quest is a Nigerian side that surprised many by taking the second placing in their group ahead of a top tier Canada side.

England vs Nigeria Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

England to Win by 2 or more Goals @10/11 with bet365

2nd Half to have most Goals @10/11 with bet365

Lauren James to Score @2/1 with bet365

English Dominance

The Super Falcons should in theory pose no threat to the Lionesses, who despite some hairy encounters in their first matches, balled out against China in the last group game and showed their dominance.

This Chinese team was nothing to sniffed at either, having made the knockout stages of ever tournament since 1990 and maintaining their #14 ranking from FIFA. If England can dismiss this side 6-1 with comfort, then Nigeria should pose no real threat.

The two or more line is made even more possible by the fact that England are yet to concede from open play in the tournament so far, thanks mainly to the heroics of their defence and goalkeeper Mary Earps, who has been a standout so far.

Combining this with England’s 2.5 goal per game average, means the line should be comfortable for the Lionesses if they manage to keep up their impressive defensive record.

Nigeria are nowhere near the same level as England’s opponents up till now and should pose little threat to this excellent side.

England vs Nigeria Tip 1: England to Win by 2 or more Goals @10/11 with bet365

Falcons Faltering in the 2nd Half

The second half of games has long been a haven of goals, and this seems no different for both of these sides, with both scoring most of their goals in this period, while the Super Falcons concede in droves here.

In their last nine games the Nigerian side has seen nine goals in the second half both ways, to just five in the first. This would indicate that they are liable to both attacking and defensive mistakes, something that England can capitalise upon.

England themselves are no slouch, seeing 14 goals occurring in the second period in their last 10 games, and themselves may need some time to break down a staunch Nigerian defence.

England vs Nigeria Tip 2: 2nd Half to have most Goals @10/11 with bet365

A Star is Born

Lauren James has been by far England’s best player this tournament and shows no signs of slowing down, having been given the nod by manager Sarina Weigman in the last two matches.

This has no doubt been helped by her three goals in two matches, dominating in both games, with two superb long range strikes.

James should be a shoe in for the next match reprising her role on the edge of the box, one such that has seen her well, scoring and assisting from this position already.

She will also no doubt wish to climb the Golden Boot rankings for the World Cup sitting just behind Miyazawa Hinata who has four. This individual award is most prestigious and will be firmly in James’ sights.

England vs Nigeria Tip 3: Lauren James to Score @2/1 with bet365