England vs Columbia Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/1 Goalscorer tipped in Women's World Cup Quarter-final

Our football expert brings you his England vs Columbia predictions and betting tips with some valuable odds in this Women’s World Cup quarter-final

England have found themselves as one of the best teams left in the Women’s World Cup and in a good place to take the trophy. However, they have made this look extremely difficult, being taken to penalties by Nigeria, and this could possibly leave the door open for a good Columbia side.

England vs Colombia Tips

Both Teams to Score @13/8 with bet365

Lauren Hemp to Score @13/5 with bet365

Linda Caicedo to Score @6/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The data suggests you may be better off backing under on goals here. Before the tournament kicked off, the data masters at bettingexpert Expert Insights looked back at the betting trends of the Women’s World Cup. They found that betting under on goals has been profitable at each of the last three Women’s World Cups.

That has been the case so far in the knockout stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Backing under 2.5 goals in each of the first eight knockout games would have brought in +1.87 units of profit. That may well increase if the last three tournaments are anything to go by.

Columbia to catch England out

It is no secret that the Lionesses have looked extremely suspect in some of their games at this tournament, both against Haiti, Denmark and recently Nigeria.

Each time they have been bailed out by some excellent defending and a superhuman effort by goalkeeper Mary Earps. However, this cannot last forever.

This is the game within which they will be caught out but none other than the ‘Las Chicas Superpoderosas’ or in ‘The Powerpuff Girls’.

The Colombian team certainly aren't slackers and look likely to be able to break down the English back line. Especially since they have scored in every single leg of the tourney bar one, aginst the likes of Germany and South Korea, as well as netting two against a superb France side pre-tournament.

England certainly have the quality to get at least one, but The Powerpuff Girls are likely to strike back, with proven quality up front.

England vs Columbia Tip 1: Both Team to Score @13/8 with bet365

Hemp to Help Out

Lauren Hemp has started the last two games for England and is likely to get the nod once more. She will also have to step up to help out the side, now without their star player Lauren James, being banned due to a red card offence.

This means other players are going to have to step up in the goalscoring realm and Hemp could be the player to do so. With just one goal, scored in the 6-1 routing of China, she will no doubt want to increase her World Cup tally.

This could be the perfect occasion, she is likely to see more of the ball now, especially since James’ departure.

England vs Columbia Tip 2: Hemp to Score @13/5 with bet365

Caicedo to crack the rock

It is a well known fact that England are yet to concede from open play in this tournament so far, yet 18 year old wonderkid Lainda Caicedo could be the one to break this streak.

The Lionesses have looked remarkably defensively suspect so far, with some sides coming within inches of scoring, whom with a bit more quality would have done.

Quality up front is what personifies this Columbia team, especially in the form of Caicedo, having recently had her debut for Real Madrid in the FSL.

She has also already netted twice at this World Cup, against competitive opponents and past winners both in the form of South Korea and Germany.

Caicedo has proved she has the quality to score against the best sides in the World and against a dodgy looking England team could see this through once more.

England vs Columbia Tip 3: Caicedo to Score @6/1 with bet365