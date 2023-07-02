England U21s vs Portugal U21s Predictions and Betting Tips Newcastle Star tipped for booking in Euro Quarter-final

Our betting expert brings you his England U21s vs Portugal U21s predictions and betting tips with the Young Lions coming out on top Euro Quarter-final

The Young Lions topped their group, winning all matches, with nine points, while the Portuguese scraped their way through, securing a last day win and their place in the Quarters.

The two sides are now set to clash to decide who goes on to face the winner of Georgia and Israel in the Semi-finals.

England U21s vs Portugal U21s Betting Tips

Lions Roaring

The Young Lions are one of two sides in the tournament to win every single one of their games so far, and as they reach the knockout stages there is no room for error.

Winning each match 2-0 including beating one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany, the Young Lions are certainly roaring, and announcing themselves as one of the best youth sides in Europe.

Despite all of this, England are still evens to get a result in this match, providing some great value to any bet builders one may wish to create.

Portugal haven’t looked the most convincing yet either, only having beat Belgium so far in the tournament, and may capitulate under the strength of talent that England possess, a large number of them playing regularly in the Premier League.

Overall England should take another consummate victory.

Second Half Action

The second half could well prove pivotal in this match, with Portugal seemingly switching both off and on in this period, while England seem to be able to score no matter the minute.

England have scored their goals in equal proportions, three in the first and three in the second across their six games, and are yet to concede in the tournament so far.

The linchpin here however lies with the Portuguese side. The majority of their goals have been scored and conceded in the second half. Scoring two of their three and letting in three of their four allowed goals in this period.

All in all the second half of this match looks as though it could be one full of chances with the potential for goals and both ends of the pitch.

Gordon to see Yellow

Anthony Gordon has been noted in the Premier League for being quite a fiery character, oftentimes getting into it with other players and earning himself some attention from the referee.

One cannot see this changing as he heads into what is undoubtedly the biggest international match of his career so far.

Further to this seems to be the hard hitting nature of the Portugal side, who average around three cards a game and will be sure to come out swinging against this England side.

Gordon could find himself in the middle of pitched battle and knowing his temperament could be dragged into this unseemly bout, attempting to perhaps even the score, after a hard challenge or tackle on one of his compatriots.

This certainly wouldn’t be anything new, after his clash with Antony, of Manchester United, reached a fever pitch earlier this season, in the league.

Gordon’s fiery nature has already earned himself one yellow card in the tournament and could be set for more this Saturday.

