DR Congo vs Guinea Predictions and Betting Tips: Leopards to claim semi-final spot

Our football betting expert offers up his DR Congo vs Guinea predictions and betting tips ahead of their quarter-final battle in the AFCON on Friday.

The Leopards are yet to lose in this tournament and should be able to see off a Guinea side who scraped past Equatorial Guinea in the previous round thanks to a 98th minute winner from Mohamed Bayo.

DR Congo vs Guinea Betting Tips

DR Congo to qualify

Under 2.5 Goals

Guinea to receive the first card

DR Congo (DRC) produced one of the shocks of the last round in a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Egypt, one of the pre-tournament favourites, who were without star winger and captain Mohamed Salah.

Second semi in 10 years for Leopards

DRC have had a bizarre route to the quarter-finals, with Sebastien Desabre’s men failing to win a single game within regulation time en route to this stage.

Three draws in Group F with Tanzania, Zambia and Morocco saw the Leopards qualify for the knockout stages in second place, before a 1-1 draw in normal time sent their round of 16 tie with Egypt to a penalty shootout.

Guinea have tasted defeat this tournament, at the hands of reigning champions Senegal, but they have also managed to claim one victory in the group stage against The Gambia.

However, the National Elephants have had their struggles when facing the Leopards, with their last victory against them coming in the 2004 edition of this tournament 20 years ago.

It may therefore be Desabre’s men who prevail in this encounter, with their never say die attitude likely to get them over the line, although given their record it may take more than 90 minutes for victory to arrive.

DR Congo vs Guinea Tip 1: DR Congo to qualify @ 4/6 with bet365

A low-scoring affair in Abidjan

Of the eight remaining teams in the tournament, no side scored fewer goals in the group stages than DR Congo’s and Mali’s two, with hosts Ivory coast netting the same number after three games.

These struggles means there is unlikely to be a wealth of goals in the Ivorian economic capital, Abidjan, with Guinean striker Mohamed Bayo the top scorer of either side with two goals to his name.

Three separate players have netted for the Leopards, in the form of Silas, Yoane Wissa and Meschack Elia, while only Nigeria conceded fewer goals in the group stages than Desabre’s side.

Scoring first will likely be the key to prevailing in this fixture, with the meeting unlikely to produce a goalfest.

DR Congo vs Guinea Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 2/5 with bet365

Early work for the referee

Both sides have picked up at least one yellow card in each of their AFCON assignments this year.

Kaba Diawara’s Guinea side have usually shown their ill-discipline before their opponents, picking up the first booking in three of their four outings this tournament.

This trend is expected to continue on Friday, with the booking markets potentially bearing the most fruit for this encounter.

DR Congo vs Guinea Tip 3: Guinea to receive the first card @ 4/6 with bet365