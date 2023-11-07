Dortmund vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: 10/1 Tip in Champions League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash this Tuesday.

In a tightly contested group of death, Dortmund and Newcastle are level on four points, having each recorded one win, one draw and one defeat in the Champions League this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle to win @ 8/5 with bet365

Newcastle to win 1-0 @ 10/1 with bet365

Callum Wilson to score anytime @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Magpies can prevail at Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund claimed the spoils with a 1-0 win when these sides clashed at St James' Park last month but there was little between the sides and on another day the Magpies could have won it.

Since that game Dortmund have hardly been in barnstorming form, though, having been held to a 3-3 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt before edging past Hoffenheim 1-0 in the German Cup.

And on Saturday they were hammered 4-0 by rivals Bayern Munich in the latest edition of Der Klassiker, so their confidence will have taken a hit ahead of Tuesday's match with Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's men, meanwhile, have responded to that Dortmund setback with a draw against Wolves and subsequent wins over Manchester United and Arsenal.

They will be determined to prove a point at Signal Iduna Park and, having already dispatched PSG 4-1 in this competition, they are worth a bet to prevail.

Expect tight contest in Dortmund

Newcastle's defence played a crucial part in them qualifying for this season's Champions League and they can keep the score down at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Magpies shipped only 33 goals in 38 league matches last season and are conceding an average of just one goal per game in the Premier League.

In the Champions League, meanwhile, they have conceded only two goals in their opening three matches and have recorded back-to-back clean sheets against Manchester United and Arsenal.

With that in mind, a 1-0 win to the Magpies could be the way to go when looking at a correct score bet.

Wilson can bag first Champions League goal

Newcastle can count on a number of players to find the net for them but few are more reliable than Callum Wilson.

Wilson missed his side's 4-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this season but has bagged seven goals in 10 matches in the Premier League.

He is averaging a goal every 69 minutes in the league as it stands and recently bagged a brace on the road at Wolves.

He will be determined to make his mark at Signal Iduna Park and is worth a bet to score his first ever goal in the Champions League.

