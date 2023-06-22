Declan Rice Next Club Odds: Arsenal Favourites to Secure Huge Transfer

Our betting expert gives you Declan Rice’s next club odds with the England International, fresh off of European Glory, looking to move this summer.

Declan Rice is one of the hottest young talents in Europe right now as the 24 year old is set to leave West Ham United, the club that gave him his chance back in 2017.

He gave the Hammers a famous farewell helping them win the Conference League and now is looking to move to bigger and better things.

Declan Rice Next Club Odds

Club Odds Arsenal 19/20 Man City 11/10 Man Utd 10/1

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rice has himself said that he would like to remain in London, being born just outside in Kingston-upon-Thames, and where he has played all of his football since childhood, at both Chelsea and West Ham.

There also has been much speculation about his long time best friend Mason Mount, and perhaps their collusion, so that they can play together at the same club next year.

Arsenal @19/20

Arsenal have been relentless in their pursuit of Declan Rice, as the league runners up have already bid twice for him, and in true Arsenal fashion have been lowballing West Ham who want at least £100m for him.

The move does however make sense, it allows him to stay in London as is his wish, and bolster a midfield that desperately needs his presence, as well as the possibility of Mount joining him there.

The Gunners of last season are certainly nothing to be sniffed at having led the league for almost 90% of the year, and just faltering at the last.

Arsenal could seem the logical move for Rice, but his age, class and international recognition will have set his ceiling so high who knows where he could end up.

Man City @11/10

With Arsenal's rejected bids, it would seem another team might be fishing for Rice. City are also seriously considering coming in for him, and to have the two best sides in the League after him, shows his apparent talent.

Despite saying he wants to stay in London, surely the treble winners may tempt him to break this and head over to the blue side of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola being the manager that he is would no doubt find a place to fit him in, even if this means selling some key players like Rodri.

Who could turn down a Treble winning side, let alone one with the records of Pep and his City side, and they would no doubt have the money that West Ham are asking for.

In the end it comes down to whether they come in for him and whether or not Dec is willing to go and play for the best side in the world.

Man Utd @10/1

Manchester United seem to be involved for almost every single player this transfer window and Declan Rice is no different.

They are yet to have put a bid in for him, but are closely monitoring Arsenal’s failed attempts, yet will Rice want to go to them despite the fact they fail to meet his criteria.

They’re not in London, they may not be able to pay the amount that West Ham want and, they are yet to make any moves for Mason Mount.

Overall it is perhaps unlikely that he would go to United, but if the Arsenal money dries up, and City move on, he may be left with few suitors, especially in England.

How does Next Club Betting Work

Next club betting has become extremely popular in recent times, especially with the advent of transfer rumours, insider info and of course Fabrizio Romano.

The way that next club betting works with bet365, is that the player must have signed and be on the clubs books by 03/09/2023, the first day of many European Leagues.

Therefore the player must have officially signed for the club you have bet on before this date for your wager to win.

If the player hasn't officially signed for the club you have bet on, then you will lose your wager, even if they then go onto sign for them at a later date.