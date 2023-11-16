Cyprus vs Spain Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Cyprus vs Spain predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet in Cyprus for their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Cyprus are preparing to welcome Spain across the Mediterranean ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Group A. Spain have earned their place in next summer's tournament while Cyprus have been summarily dismissed, so far.

Cyprus vs Spain Betting Tips

Over 3 Cards @6/5 with bet365

Half with Most Goals - 2nd Half @10/11 with bet365

Nicholas Ioannou to be Booked @13/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Cyprus are without a point in the group, and one would expect this drought to continue as they will prove extremely lacking against this talented Spain side, currently unbeaten in their last six matches.

Spain however will be hunting for the three points as they want to hold onto their 1st place in the groups, under threat from Scotland, theoretically earning them an easier group in the competition next year.

Cards in Cyprus

This game may well be little more than formality, due to the major disparities between the two sides, yet it could beget some cards as neither side has kept it clean of late.

Cyprus have been averaging 2.1 cards per game, and have seen two or more in half of their matches. As the game gets away from them, they may be looking to leave their mark on Europe's elite, quite literally.

Spain hasn’t exactly been too kindly of late either seeing around two cards per ninety minutes, and two or more in 60% of their matches.

Should both sides live up to their averages the over will come in nicely, yet in a frustrating game, seeing little of the ball, Cyprus could help this line out in a more meaningful way.

Cyprus vs Spain Tip 1: Over 3 Cards @6/5 with bet365

Second Half sort of match

The second half is regularly the highest-scoring period of football games, as staunch defences break down under the pressure of impressive attacks, and this match should prove no different.

This match should prove no different, particularly when seeing the recent trends of both sides.

Games involving the two sides, separately, see over 60% of the goals scored in the second half.

As well as for Spain, for whom the onus of the scoring will reside with, who have bagged 12 goals in the second half, compared to just 8 in the first, in all of their 2023 matches this year.

Spain will control much of the game and in turn the scoring, as they may choose to make their dominance felt in the second half, and the Cypriot defence tires and capitulates late on.

Cyprus vs Spain Tip 2: Half with Most Goals - 2nd Half @10/11 with bet365

Ioannou making his presence felt

Nichola Ioannou has started nearly every single game for Cyprus this year and his place in the Cypriot starting XI should be assured.

He is also likely in his left-back position to have to contend with the brunt and pace of the Spanish attack, one that he will have to resort to fouling to stop.

Earning one yellow card to his name so far in his national team's colours he will be in for a tough match, one he is unlikely to be well-placed to deal with.

Cyprus vs Spain Tip 3: Nicholas Ioannou to be Booked @13/8 with bet365