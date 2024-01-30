Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Tuesday night clash.

Crystal Palace will be welcoming Sheffield United to Selhurst Park this evening, in what many believe to be a possible early relegation battle, as Palace fall through the standings like a stone.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Palace have registered just one win from their last ten league appearances, with the Blades holding a near identical record. This makes picking the result of this game difficult and therefore we have forgone it in favour of some other avenues.

Neither side cutting deep from corners

As is so often the case with struggling sides, their corners abandon them and this most certainly has been the case for both of these two.

As such one could bank on these issues following them into tonight's match, and therefore an under on the corners looks apt.

Palace have been averaging 5 corners per home game, yet have only managed to earn four in more in half of their games at Selhurst Park.

The Blades are truly woeful in this regard, however, only managing to earn a mere 3 corners per 90 minutes.

Combined this is nowhere near the 10 corner line, and even should Palace, as the home side, tally up more, Sheffield are unlikely to be of any help, as they will struggle to get near the line in this game.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Under 10 Corners @10/11 with bet365

The Blades striker looks sharp

One standout feature of Sheffield's season has been the emergence of Oliver McBurnie as a man who enjoys hitting the target.

The Scotsman has been averaging 1.2 shots on target per game, impressive, considering the many failings of the side, that he has still been able to test the opposition keeper.

As one of the few bright sparks flying off the Blades, he will relish the opportunity to play someone a little bit more their speed, as Palace are.

He should continue to find the target, and against perhaps a less talented defensive line, McBurnie should be able to hit the target.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Oliver McBurnie 0.5+ Shots on Target @11/10 with bet365

Keeping it clean at the Park

Despite their recent fall from grace, Crystal Palace have seemingly maintained their composure keeping their play clean and avoiding the ire of the referee.

This has seen them earn a mere 1.8 cards per match, and only get two or more cards in 46% of their game, which at less than half is impressive.

Alternatively, the Blades do enjoy a booking themselves, yet five cards would be a hell of a lot for one side to earn alone, and even should Palace contribute, is it unlikely to be any more than one.

With this in mind, and the lack of any real bad blood, and perhaps rather cruelly. talent, this could shape up to be quite a clean clash.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Under 5 Cards @5/6 with bet365