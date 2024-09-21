Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Red Devils to maintain perfect week

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their 17:30 Premier League meeting on Saturday.

Manchester United will hope to further underline a return to form when they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League for Saturday's evening kick-off.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Manchester United to win @ 29/20 with Bet MGM

Marcus Rashford to score anytime @ 14/5 with Bet MGM

Daniel Munoz to be carded @ 43/20 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the BetMGM sign-up offer to claim free bets

Already have a BetMGM account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

The pressure had been mounting on Erik ten Hag's side following defeats to Brighton and Liverpool before the international break, but they have since recorded comprehensive victories over Southampton in the league and Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Palace were also successful in the cup during the week, dispatching Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers, but Oliver Glasner's side are still awaiting their first league win of the campaign.

United to inflict their revenge

Expectations were high for Crystal Palace heading into the new season following a terrific end to the 2023/24 campaign, the highlight of which was May's 4-0 win over Man United, but the Eagles are yet to click into gear this term.

Palace have lost two of their four league games to date and needed a 92nd-minute equaliser from Jean-Philippe Mateta to salvage a point against Leicester last weekend.

Their midweek cup success over QPR will have boosted confidence somewhat, but if cup exploits are taken into account, then United will be flying following their 7-0 rout of Barnsley.

The Red Devils were also convincing 3-0 winners at Southampton in their last league fixture and they will be eager to inflict revenge on Palace, who did the double over them last season, triumphing 1-0 at Old Trafford last September before their four-goal demolition at Selhurst Park.

A repeat of May's victory seems unlikely for Palace now and this fixture could be coming at the right time for a United team that are in a much better place than they were this time last week.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Tip 1: Manchester United to win @ 29/20 with BetMGM

Rashford returning to form

If United as a whole have enjoyed an improved week, then the same is certainly true on an individual basis for forward Marcus Rashford.

It has been a difficult year or so for Rashford, who has struggled to replicate the kind of form that saw him score 30 times during the 2022/23 campaign, but there are signs that he may be returning to somewhere near his best.

The 26-year-old got off the mark for the season in the win at Southampton and followed that up with a brace and an assist against Barnsley.

While Palace are likely to offer more resilience than perhaps both of those sides, Rashford, who has five goal involvements in his career against the Eagles, including a strike when United last recorded a league win in the fixture in February 2023, is capable of getting on the scoresheet.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Tip 2: Marcus Rashford to score anytime @ 14/5 with BetMGM

Munoz to be kept busy

Rashford tends to operate on the left of United's attack and, if he is in form, that could mean Palace right wing-back Daniel Munoz is in for a difficult evening.

Munoz certainly likes to get stuck in, he averages three-and-a-half tackles per game in the Premier League since joining Palace in January, while he has also been booked six times across all competitions, including twice this season.

The Colombian international was also sent off while representing his country at this summer's Copa America for two yellow-card offences and he may well feel the wrath of referee David Coote on Saturday as well.

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Tip 3: Daniel Munoz to be carded @ 43/20 with BetMGM