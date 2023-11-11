Crystal Palace vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Toffees coming unstuck at Selhurst Park

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in round 12 of the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have had a mixed bag of results so far this year, losing those they should win and winning those they should lose. They now get ready to welcome Everton to Selhurst Park, a fixture the Eagles have enjoyed picking the bones over of late.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @5/4 with bet365

Over 3.5 Everton Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Dwight McNeil 1.5+ Shots @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Everton after a dismal start to the season are finally coming back into it, having claimed 1tne points from their last six games, dragging themselves five points clear of the bottom four.

History breaking the mould

These two sides have been involved in some of the lowest-scoring clashes in the league this season, yet when these two sides meet, fans are often in for an entertaining clash and this should prove no different.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two sides have seen over two hit, including three of the last four matches at Selhurst Park.

Palace have been on the end of a few of these results as late as the Toffees need to improve their scoring record, having the most expected goals to actual goals ratio.

This could well be the day this comes to fruition for Sean Dyche’s men, yet Palace could always bag one themselves, and in turn raise the goal line further in the match,

Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @5/4 with bet365

Happy hunting ground of Selhurst

The Toffees, despite some less than perfect league results have been taking the fight to their opposition and will be emboldened because of this.

Four shots on target isn’t an unmanageable feat by any side no matter the opposition as even a few lucky attempts can fly goalwards and this could well end up being the case for Everton in this game.

They have been averaging 4.8 per away match, and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin back and firing fit should only act to help this line, as he has impressed of late for the Toffees.

They will no doubt want to continue in their fine run of form and this should beget shots on target for the travelling side.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 2: Over 3.5 Everton Shots on Target @4/5 with bet365

Marvellous McNeil

The signing of Dwight McNeil came to fruition last season, becoming the top goal contributor for the side in their bid to remain in the Premier League.

This season he has been less involved but still gets a large amount of the minutes thanks to his close affiliation to Sean Dyche, having played under him at Burnley.

He is likely to be included in the starting XI as he has been in virtually every game of the season so far.

McNeil is averaging 2.3 shots per game, something maintained against some top-calibre opposition, meaning this should carry into the match against Palace.

The shots can miss, be blocked, hit the post or even sail into the back of the net, they simply need to be attempted for them to contribute to the line, bringing this even further into play.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 3: Dwight McNeil 1.5+ Shots @5/4 with bet365