Crystal Palace vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Brentford predictions and betting tips as Selhurst Park hosts them at 15:00 this Saturday.

Crystal Palace have been down for the count for some time now, without a win in their last eight games, yet this could turn as they welcome a Brentford side on a four-game losing streak.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @23/20 with bet365

Under 5 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Michael Olise to Score or Assist @7/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

A 4-1 rout with multiple catastrophic mistakes, against Wolves, will mean the Bees are feeling low heading into this match. But, coupled with Palace’s atrocious record of late, one simply cannot bank on either pulling a result out of the bag.

Scoring at Selhurst

Goals will fly at Selhurst Park, make no mistake of this, as two floundering sides see this as an opportunity to claim some critical points, they will be pushing hell for leather, desperate to snap their winless streaks.

This is something that has been a core tenant of their games of late, as they attempt to overcome their faults with goals.

Four of Brentford's last five games have seen the over 2 goal line hit, whilst Palace only see this fall to three of their last five.

Both sides will have their tails up sensing the opportunity for points, something that will no doubt drive them and the scoreline upwards.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @23/20 with bet365

Keeping it clean at the park

Neither of these sides have been particularly egregious in their infractions of late, and when they meet this calmness should prevail, resulting in a quiet game for the ref.

Palace average a mere 2.05 cards per game and earn themselves two or more cards in 53% of their games.

Brentford only sees this rise slightly to 2.39 cards per game, and yet only earns two or more cards in every other match they play.

This boils down to two sides that fail to leave much of a mark on their opponents, and as they prepare to face off, should carry little threat of seeing more than five cards.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Tip 2: Under 5 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Outstanding Olise returns

Michael Olise missed much of the first half of the season with a hamstring injury but has since returned to the side with a bang, looking to help them into some points.

He has scored or assisted thrice in back-to-back games now and looks to be one of the core playmakers in the side, with much of the attacking threat stemming from his boot.

He possesses the highest xA in the side presently and always looks dangerous in front of goal, which combined looks to set him up as the likeliest to get his name on the scoresheet in any way.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Tip 3: Michael Olise to Score or Assist @7/5 with bet365