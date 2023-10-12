Croatia vs Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips: Valuable Odds for Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Croatia vs Turkey predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier.

Group D of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers is heating up now, with four teams still being able to earn their place in next summer's tournament. Croatia and Turkey presently sit atop this with 10 points each, but their match against each other could open the door for those below them to strike.

Croatia vs Turkey Betting Tips

Croatia to Win to Nil @6/4 with bet365

Over 1 Croatia Goal @5/6 with bet365

Mario Pasalic 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Injuries seem to have hit both these two sides heavily, as both are missing key players, particularly in the forward positions. Neither will want to sit back, however, as a draw helps neither in the long run.

Vatreni Victory

Croatia, or as they are more affectionately known as the Vatreni, meaning Blazers should be looking to secure a comfortable win on home soil, one that would see them take command of the group and ensure their place in the Euros next summer.

They have won three of their last five games without their opponents scoring, surpassing the Turkish by two goals to nil, in Turkey.

One would fancy them to do so once more, especially with the Turk's injury-hit side, as many of their top European players are out including Söyüncü, of Atletico Madrid and Ünder of Fenerbahce.

Croatia also managed to hold Spain to a goalless draw. This gives insight into the defensive staunchness, and we all know Turkey are a different beat to Spain and should end up conceding a few to an impressive Croatian side.

Croatia vs Turkey Tip 1: Croatia to Win to Nil @6/4 with bet365

Croatia Crashing the Net

The Blazers are unlikely to want to take their foot off the gas against Turkey hoping to carry recent goalscoring form into the match and secure a comfortable three points.

This resulting in more than one goal for the Croatians, as the Turkish keeper could be delving into the back of his net on a few occasions.

Croatia have scored more than one goal in the majority of their most recent matches including putting two past Turkey last time they faced each other, mere months ago.

Turkey play nicely into this as well having conceded two or more 75% of their away matches in the last 12 months.

Look for Croatia to slot more than a few past the depleted back line that the Turks will bring.

Croatia vs Turkey Tip 2: Over 1 Croatia Goal @5/6 with bet365

Injuries beckons opportunity

Croatia have escaped the injury droves either one that has left their premier strikers Andrej Kramaric and Bruno Petkovic sidelined.

However, this opens the door for Mario Pasalic to come into the side, and carry on his goal-scoring form.

Two games ago he came off the bench and bagged a goal against Latvia and has been in fine form for his club side of Atalanta.

He averages 2.1 shots on target per game for Croatia and will no doubt want to carry on this form and bag a few more for his country. This included testing the keeper twice in their last match against Turkey.

Look for Pasalic to find himself higher up the pitch, filling in for injured teammates and with a hunger for a goal that should see him well on his way to two or more shots on target.

Croatia vs Turkey Tip 3: Mario Pasalic 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365