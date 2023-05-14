Goal brings you the latest Coventry City vs Middlesbrough betting tips ahead of Sunday’s 12:00 playoff semi-final on Sky

As the first leg of the playoff semi finals looms, we have two former Premier League teams going head to head in their bid to return to the top flight. Both teams were inaugural members of the Premier League, and will feel it is their time to return to their rightful place.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Tips:

Coventry to Win @8/5 with bet365

Both Teams To Score @5/6 with bet365

Viktor Gyokeres 2.5+ Shots @5/6 withbet365

Coventry and Middlesbrough have storied history but the former have struggled in recent years, falling as low as League Two at one point. Whilst the latter operated out of the Championship for much of the last decade, and both will see this as their chance to reclaim their heritage.

But the Playoffs are a fickle beast and with only one progressing to the final at Wembley on the 27th of May. Could the famous Sky Blue find their way there or will Michael Carrick lead his team to a ground he himself has graced many times before.

Mr Sky Blue

Coventry should be looking to claim a win at home and take at least a couple of goals into the away leg. Having already beaten Middlesbrough at home this season already, the Sky Blues know they need to capitalise on this and take an advantage into the second leg.

They are also taking a six game unbeaten run into the game with three wins, two of which came at home. Compared with the Boro, who have lost three of their last five away, most recently two on the bounce.

Coventry seem to have hit a recent run of good form at the perfect moment, while Middlesbrough seem to be faltering at the last. At well above evens this is great value adder for any accas or builders and could give players some excellent odds.

Carrick and his men won't go down without a fight, but with 38,000 Coventry fans singing Mr Blue Sky in full voice, one can see the home advantage being crucial in this.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Coventry to Win @8/5 with bet365

Goals abound

Coventry as the home side will be looking to take a few goals advantage into the second leg but this doesn't mean they wont be prone to conceding either.

Coventry may well boast an impressive defensive record but Boro have scored the second most goals in the league this year with 84, only behind the champions Burnley.

Carrick has turned his team into a goal scoring machine, but their tactics seem predicated on outscoring their opponents rather than being defensively strong.

The core stats to back all this up are as follows. Coventry on average score 1.3 goals per match at home and concede 1.04. Middlesbrough score around 1.65 goals away from home, and concede 1.61 in the same games.

All of this makes for at least one goal per team, with the probability of more, due to the occasion and two leg nature of the playoffs. Coventry are still favourites to get the win, but are likely to concede at least one.

At close to evens this marks some great value for what should be a colossal match up on Sunday.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Both Teams To Score @5/6 with bet365

Swede to shoot

Viktor Gyokeres has been a revelation for Coventry this season, playing nearly every game for them and contributing with a massive 21 goals and 10 assists.

The tall centre forwards loves to fire shots goalwards and could be looking for more in a crucial home leg of the Playoffs.

With Middlesbrough's suspect defensive record this season also, seeing them concede the most out of all the top nine teams, could work in the Swede’s favour as he looks to test the keeper.

He averages 3.03 shots per game, and what's great about this betting option is that, these can be blocked, miss the target or even go in, they all count.

In a pitched battle, where Coventry need to take a lead into the next game, Gyokeres could be let off his leash and have free rein to shoot as much as he likes. The CF is nearly a dead cert to play and will want to test this Boro defence as often as he can.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Gyokeres 2.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365