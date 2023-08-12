Coventry vs Middlesbrough Predictions and Betting Tips: Sky Blues tipped to win in Championship clash

Our football expert brings you his Coventry vs Middlesbrough predictions and betting tips, with a low scoring affair to be seen in the Championship

These two sides met in the crucial moments of the Championship last season, in a final day game ending in a draw, and then in the playoffs where over the two legs Coventry City emerged victorious. Now they face off on just the second week of the Championship in a clash of the titans.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Home Advantage Crucial

We all know that having home advantage can often prove to be the deciding factor in many games. Having thousands of voices behind a team will often spur them onto victory.

However, this seems to hold even more true for the matches between these two sides. Recently in this fixture the away side has only won 12.5% of the matches, whereas the home team has emerged victorious more often than not.

This should hold true once more for the Sky Blues, who also hold the upper hand in terms of recent form against Boro. Unbeaten in the last four matches between them, winning two of these and drawing the other two.

Coventry seems to have Middlesbrough's and Michael Carrick's number in recent times and with the Sky Blue fans in full voice behind them should come away with a win.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Tip 1: Coventry to Win @29/20 with bet365

The Sky is not the Limit

In this fixture it could be fair to say that the Sky Blues do not live up to their name and stay firmly planted on the ground, especially where goalscoring is concerned and Boro follow their lead in this regard.

Both teams are defensively staunch, but take this to an extreme in these matchups. In their recent games against each other, since 2020, seven of their eight matches have seen under three goals, with only exception hitting the line exactly.

On the whole it does not inspire the fans who love to see goals at either end, but shows up a nice trend for bettors to look into.

After both sides losing their first matches in the league they are likely to retreat into their shells and slow the game so as to not lose two on the bounce.

All things seem to point towards a low scoring match.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Tip 2: Under 3 Goals @4/5 with bet365

Godden Aiming for Goal

Matthew Godden seems to be one of two Coventry strikers this year, but did the share of the legwork in the first match against Leicester, shooting for goal five times and sadly not being rewarded.

This however signals his intent and demonstrates his eye for goal, especially with many defences undoubtedly being drawn away from him to his strike partner, ex-Everton man, Ellis Simms.

Godden then finds himself with ample room to manoeuvre the ball and fire shots goalwards.

The added benefit of this line is that the shots can be blocked, hit the woodwork, saved by the keeper, or even miss tragically, they simply must be directed at goal.

This is better than the shots on target bets that must be saved by the goalie. Bettors therefore have more chance of seeing their shots count towards their chosen line.

Godden has demonstrated his eye for goal and is likely to take this into his performance against Middlesbrough.

Coventry vs Middlesbrough Tip 3: Godden 2.5+ Shots @5/6 with bet365