Coventry vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for FA Cup Clash

Coventry vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Coventry vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge FA Cup semi-final this Sunday at 15:30.

Championship Coventry make their return to Wembley after suffering heartbreak in last season’s play-off final against Luton, with the Sky Blues hoping to land a shock victory over Premier League giants Manchester United and secure their place in the FA Cup final.

Goals galore in Wembley showdown

Coventry’s play-off hopes have faded quickly after back-to-back league defeats, meaning this semi-final remains their only shot at silverware, and they could employ some gung-ho tactics as a result.

Manchester United have shipped eight goals in their last three games and conceded twice to League Two Newport earlier on in this tournament, suggesting their shaky backline could be got at by the Sky Blues, who scored three at Wolves in their quarter-final.

However, Coventry’s defenders have failed to cover themselves in glory of late too, failing to keep a clean sheet in seven and conceding three to lowly Birmingham last weekend, suggesting the goals could flow on Sunday.

Four of the Sky Blues’ five FA Cup games this term have gone over 3.5 goals, while the same bet has landed in United’s last three outings.

With both sides full of exciting attackers and shaky defenders, backing the ball to hit the net at least four times could be a profitable play at Wembley.

Fernandes fancied to find the net

One of those exciting attackers is undoubtedly Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, who has scored four goals in his last three matches.

He is also the Red Devils’ designated penalty taker, which should increase his chances of scoring as United are likely to be camped in the Coventry box for long periods of the game.

Fernandes has already notched two goals in his four FA Cup appearances this term and netted in last season’s final, meaning the Portuguese midfielder rates a solid bet to make the net bulge at Wembley on Sunday.

Latibeaudiere likely to struggle with United’s pace

Marcus Rashford is beginning to look like his usual, scintillating self again and his electric pace and direct style could cause Coventry’s defence some serious problems, especially the Sky Blues’ right-back Joel Latibeaudiere.

The Jamaican defender is a centre-back by trade but has been deployed on the right of a back four regularly this season, which has led to a fair few cautions as he can be prone to struggling with tricky wingers.

Latibeaudiere has been booked eight times in 38 Championship games this term, being cautioned in each of his last two appearances, and he could find his name in the book if Rashford performs to his best level on Sunday.

