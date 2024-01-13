Coventry vs Leicester Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 Tip in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Coventry vs Leicester predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Championship clash this Sunday.

Runaway Championship leaders Leicester, will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak when they visit an improving Coventry side in the M69 derby on Saturday afternoon.

Coventry vs Leicester Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals @ 9/10 with Betfair

Leicester to win @ 19/20 with Betfair

Stephy Mavididi to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals on the cards in the West Midlands

Coventry scored six times in an eight-goal thriller against Oxford United in the FA Cup last weekend, and more goals are expected in the M69 derby at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday afternoon.

That one-sided affair made it 21 total goals scored across the Sky Blues’ last five fixtures, and four of these have featured at least three goals. They come up against a Leicester side that leads the way in terms of goals scored in the Championship.

The Foxes have netted 54 times in 26 games this season, and while they still harbour the division’s best defensive record, their backline has looked slightly fragile in recent weeks.

The Championship leaders have conceded in five of their last seven competitive games, and seven of their previous nine have produced three or more goals, so we can expect an entertaining affair this weekend.

Coventry vs Leicester Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 9/10 with Betfair

Leicester look to end rivals’ resurgence

Leicester have looked like potential champions since the early stages of this season, and little has changed in that regard, with a ten-match unbeaten streak lifting them ten points clear of closest challengers Ipswich.

They have won eight of these ten matches and have won 80.7% of their league outings in total this season, including a 2-1 triumph over Coventry on the opening day of the season in August.

Away from home, they have won ten of their 13 assignments, and while Coventry have shown clear signs of improvement over the past couple of months, they could come unstuck against the dominant Foxes.

Coventry vs Leicester Tip 2: Leicester to win @ 19/20 with Betfair

Mavididi on fire for the Foxes

Leicester’s success this season has been a real team effort, but one of the standout performers over the festive period was Stephy Mavididi, who, after six goals in his last seven appearances, now tops the scoring charts for the Championship leaders.

Six of his nine goals this season have come away from the King Power Stadium, and he has scored at least once in four of his last seven games, averaging a goal every 97 minutes in this period.

With Coventry conceding five goals across their last three matches, back the former Montpellier man to strike on Saturday.

Coventry vs Leicester Tip 3: Stephy Mavididi to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365