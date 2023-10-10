CopyBet Review: Complete Bookmaker Guide October 2023

Our betting expert offers up his complete CopyBet review, offering extensive analysis on all sections of their online sportsbook.

Introduction to CopyBet

CopyBet are a new entrant into the UK betting scene, yet are quickly making waves for themselves with a unique feature that sets them apart from all other bookmakers.

Players are able to access a number of sports betting tipsters via CopyBet, for everything from football to horse racing. Users can then copy their exact tips into their betslip and back these if they so wish.

This is a feature that no other bookmakers currently provide and is great for anyone looking for some expert insight into their bets. Alongside this comes some great other aspects that make CopyBet one of the best newcomers for players to check out.

With an impressive sign up offer, great website and app functionality as well as some handy promotions. Our sportsbook expert is here to take you through all of these features with some in depth analysis about what makes CopyBet a great option for any and all users.

CopyBet Sign Up

Learn more about the CopyBet Sign up Offer

Already have a CopyBet account? Feel free to claim more free bets via the UK’s top betting sites

CopyBet brings their players a truly exceptional sign up offer, one that allows users to claim £40 in free bets, from just a £10 initial wager, with odds of 1/2 (1.50), without the need for a promo code, but this can only be claimed via their mobile betting app.

This numbers among one of the best welcome offers around, with the £40 in free bets being actively one of the best returns among all other bookmakers. Very few others are able to match this, with most providing somewhere between £20 and £30 in free bets.

The likes of bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes are unable to match this, making it well worth looking into, but players must remember this can only be claimed by signing up via their mobile app.

With the minimum odds only being that of 1/2 (1.50) as well, giving players ample opportunity to place this initial wager, with the possibility of seeing some good returns as well as these being lower than others, most requiring odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher.

The free bets will expire after seven days, and must be used in sequence, so players must have wagered a full £10 before being able to place the next set of £10 and so on. Users must also remember to validate their account via their account email, lest they will be unable to claim the £40 in free bets.

CopyBet Sports Markets

Players have access to a wide range of betting markets with CopyBet, notably their football and horse racing offerings, both of which are well worth looking into.

With all of Europe’s top five leagues, as well as the full range of EFL matches and of course the Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues. However, this is not all with matches coming from across the world including that of the Americas and Asia.

These all come with impressively competitive odds, alongside the massively popular single-game bet builder markets, allowing players to combine multiple selections from one game, with the much sought-after player props for shots and shots on target.

Their horse racing markets are also impressive, with all meets from across the UK and Ireland and some selected ones from across the world, bettors should be able to find exactly what they are looking for.

Sadly, they do not, as of yet, possess some of the offers and promotions other bookmakers provide for their horse racings, like extra places or best odds guaranteed, yet the base odds are still competitive and still offer some good wagering prospects.

The major thing for players to look out for though is their expert tipster's articles, all offering insights into both football and horse racing potential bets.

And then as per their name, users are able to copy these bets into their betslip and then directly eager on them instantly. This breaks the mould and provides users with ideas for their own bets, all backed up by experts' ideas and analyses.

CopyBet, for a newcomer, offers their players a great range of betting markets and odds, as well as their experts weighing in with tips and ideas all available for copying by any and all users.

CopyBet Customer Promotions

CopyBet does provide their players with some handy promotions that are worth looking into as well. However, some of these are only able to be claimed once, by new customers, as well as some free-to-play and existing customer offers.

No Deposit Free Bet

This is one of the single-use, new customer offers, but is certainly worth claiming as it provides players with a completely free £5 bet.

All players need to do is validate their account via their account email. Once done they will be able to claim this £5 free bet without the need for any deposit or qualifying bet.

This can only be placed on certain single bets in special promotional games, but these will be clearly highlighted to users.

QPR Free Bet

Another one of CopyBet’s, single-use new customer promotions, comes courtesy of their affiliation with QPR. Players once their account is validated will be able to claim a £2 free bet to be used on any upcoming QPR match.

This again is completely free, reusing no deposit or wagering, to be able to claim this £2 free bet. It can then only be used on a single bet on a QPR game but is well worth claiming.

Prediction Challenge

Players are given the opportunity to win a football shirt of their choice or a £50 free bet with CopyBet’s free to play game.

Users simply need to follow CopyBet on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, and comment their predicted score on their post for a selected match.

If the prediction is then correct, players are entered into a prize draw, from which three will be chosen randomly, with the winners then receiving a £50 free bet or a football shirt of their choice.

Acca Bonus

CopyBet’s acca bonus is available in perpetuity and can be utilised by any and all customers, both new and existing. This provides players with bonus winnings on any cross game accumulator that comes in.

This applies to almost all of their sports accas, not just football, and the bonus winnings come as a percentage of the potential total winnings.

The percentage corresponds to the number of legs included in the accumulator and are provided as such:

5 Legs - 10% Bonus

6 Legs - 12% Bonus

7 Legs - 14% Bonus

8 Legs - 16% Bonus

9 Legs - 18% Bonus

10 Legs - 20% Bonus

Acca Bonus is automatically applied to any accumulators placed by bettors meaning users do not need to opt in to be able to get this great promotion and any extra winnings.

CopyBet Desktop and App Interface

Despite being a newcomer CopyBet actively has one of the best online betting sites and apps around, with them clearly having expended serious effort into making this as best as possible for their customers.

Both their site and betting app are easy to use and navigate, with all areas a mere tap or click away combining readability and functionality, with fluid and fast-loading menus, all combining to provide an excellent user experience.

Their homepage combines all of the biggest and best sporting action of the day, with their expert tipsters' bets and ideas, so all are easily accessible for their customers.

The app itself has been completely optimised for mobile users as well, instead of just being a carbon copy, which can often cause some issues.

On the whole, for any users looking for a new betting app or site CopyBet certainly presents a good option.

CopyBet Security

CopyBet operates under a licence from the UK Gambling Authority, this requires them to operate fairly and openly, as well as protect their user's personal data and information under the threat of UK Law.

They also utilise SSL protection and encryption software, acting to protect any and all user data and information with firewalls and encrypting this from outside persons.

CopyBet provides an extremely safe and secure betting site and players can rest assured their information is protected.

CopyBet Payment Methods

CopyBet offers their players a range of different payment methods, both on their website and via their mobile app. All are easily locatable under the deposit tab or within the players profile page.

A full list can be found below:

Method Fees? Minimum Deposit Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card None £10 Immediate £1 1-2 Working Days Ewallets (Neteller, Skrill) None £10 Immediate £1 1-2 Working Days Apple/Google Pay None £10 Immediate N/A N/A

CopyBet Customer Support

Operator CopyBet Phone Number N/A Email N/A Live Chat? N/A Live Chat Hours N/A

CopyBet does offer customer service to all of their users but presently this can only be located on their betting site page.

This includes a dedicated set of FAQs that can hopefully offer and aid and help on regular issues that many players may encounter. These are split by topic and with articles and help sheets for a range of problems.

They sadly do not have any phone line, email or live chat functions by which players can receive immediate aid.

However, they do have a ‘dispute resolution’ menu that allows players to contact their customer services team and receive a specialised response to any problems or issues they are facing.

CopyBet are also strongly affiliated with IBAS (Independent Betting Adjudication Service), this is an independent charity that resolves any issues users may have with betting sites and CopyBet promises to adhere to any rules and regulations laid down by them.

CopyBet Review

CopyBet truly provides an excellent alternative to many of the biggest betting sites in the UK and proves a great alternative for anyone looking for a new bookmaker.

With a strong sign up offer giving players £40 in free bets right off the bat, as well as a unique feature that not only gives players expert insights into potential bets but allows them to copy them directly into their betslip.

This also comes with a great range of betting markets for players to peruse at their will, with the popular horse racing and football odds well represented as well.

They also bring their users a great betting site and app, both well worth checking out, providing an excellent customer experience.

Sadly their customer support options are slightly lacking, but players can still access any aid or help they need, besides these being limited.

Overall, CopyBet provides a great option for any and all players looking for a new betting site and with their expert tipsters on hand players should have no problem getting inspired with them.