Colombia vs Panama Predictions and Betting Tips: James Rodriguez to inspire Los Cafeteros

Our football betting expert offers his Colombia vs Panama predictions and betting tips ahead of their Copa America quarter-final showdown in Arizona.

Colombia came into this tournament as a team in form and they have continued in the same vein, topping their group ahead of Brazil and extending an impressive unbeaten streak to 26 games in doing so.

Panama were beaten in their opener by Uruguay, but then claimed successive wins over hosts the USA and Bolivia to claim a quarter-final berth as group runners-up.

Colombia vs Panama Betting Tips

Colombia to win and both teams to score @ 13/5 with bet365

James Rodriguez Over 0.5 Assists @ 5/2 with bet365

Early Goal - goal before 28:00 @ 5/6 with bet365

Colombia can leave Canal Men stranded

Colombia are perhaps the world's in-form international side. Wins over Paraguay and Costa Rica preceded a draw with Brazil as they topped Group D to extend their unbeaten sequence to 26 games, a run that stretches back to February 2022 for Nestor Lorenzo's men.

Panama have been plucky. They were beaten 3-1 by Uruguay in their Group C opener, three of the four goals coming after the 85th minute. Trailing 1-0 at half-time, the Panamanians had good chances to level in the second half before the game was taken away from them.

Their second game was against a buoyant US, but Panama ran out 2-1 winners in Georgia, aided somewhat by an early red card for Timothy Weah.

They then put three on Bolivia to ensure progress. They have scored six goals in three games and Danish boss Thomas Christiansen has a well-organised side under his charge.

Jose Fajardo has also scored in successive games and Panama carry a threat.

They may ultimately come up shy, but Colombia will be made work for progress. Prior to the draw against Brazil, Colombia had won 10 games on the trot, with four of their seven most recent wins coming in games where both teams found the net.

Colombia vs Panama Tip 1: Colombia to win and both teams to score @ 13/5 with bet365

Rodriguez the orchestrator in chief

James Rodriguez remains as Colombia's talisman as he prepares to celebrate his 33rd birthday in a few days.

Now a veteran of 103 caps, the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ace retains the craft and creativity to unlock a defence.

He set up both Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma for their goals in the win over Paraguay and his exquisite pass teed up Jhon Cordoba as he slotted home against Costa Rica.

He should see lots of the ball against Panama and is fancied to be a provider once more.

Colombia vs Panama Tip 2: James Rodriguez Over 0.5 Assists @ 5/2 with bet365

Expect an early goal in Arizona

Four of the six goals Colombia netted in the group stage came before half-time.

In pre-tournament friendly wins over Romania, the USA and Bolivia they found the net in the opening six minutes, meaning they have now scored at least once before the break in six straight matches.

Panama's trio of group stage games all featured goals by the midpoint of the opening half.

Colombia will be keen to show their superiority and go for an early advantage, while Panama have shown enough to prove they are a danger on the counter. There should be some early gains here.

Colombia vs Panama Tip 3: Early Goal - goal before 28:00 @ 5/6 with bet365