Our betting expert offers his Chelsea vs West Ham predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in round three of WSL.

The WSL is keeping football fans entertained whilst club football takes a break due to the international break.

This brings with it the chance for the ladies' game to take centre stage, with a massive London derby on the cards between Chelsea and West Ham.

Chelsea vs West Ham Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both Team to Score @7/4 with bet365

Lauren James to be Booked @7/1 with bet365

Guro Reiten 1.5+ Shots on Target @10/11 with bet365

Goals shared at the Meadow

Despite the Blues being heavily favoured in this match, they have been susceptible to conceding this season, and this could be something for the Hammers to capitalise upon.

Chelsea have allowed their opponents to bag a goal in each of their two league games this year, one such of these coming at home against Tottenham.

West Ham themselves haven’t proven too shabby in this category either, netting four times across their last three matches, with an in-form Riko Ueki leading the line.

The Blues have proved they aren’t as solid at the back as they may have liked and this could prove crucial once again, with this exact fixture resulting in both teams scoring last year when the Hammers came to Kingsmeadow.

James Jumping In

Lauren James has earned her place as one of the hottest young English prospects in the women’s game, with her performances for club and country over the last year.

However, with this has come the increased scrutiny of her perhaps less desirable features, one such being the tendency to earn the reprimand of the referees.

This courtesy of a hot head and her forward position often resulted in risky challenges from the rear. No one can forget her sending off in the World Cup following a blatant stamp on her opponent either.

At 7/1 one would have to look hard to find better odds for a booking, especially for one with the notoriety that James has earned herself of late.

Reiten Riding High

Guro Reiten has been impressive so far in the campaign for the Blues and will no doubt be looking to continue this against their local rivals.

She has averaged 1.6 shots on target per game so far this season and had two in the last home game against a high-flying Manchester City side.

These should well be in hand against West Ham as she looks to increase her goalscoring record on the season.

