Chelsea W vs Man Utd W Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Above Evens Tips in WSL Clash

Our Women’s football betting expert offers their Chelsea W vs Man Utd W predictions and betting tips, ahead of their WSL match at Stamford Bridge.

Week 11 of the WSL is fast approaching and with it comes what looks to be a crucial clash between Chelsea and Manchester United. The Blues currently lead the league by three points, yet should United cause an upset the walls could close in on Emma Hayes' side.

Chelsea W vs Man Utd W Betting Tips

Chelsea to Win & Both Teams to Score @2/1 with bet365

Over 2 Chelsea Goals @11/8 with bet365

Lauren James to be Booked @4/1 with bet365

Emma Hayes is looking to secure her fifth consecutive title, something no side has done in the history of the EFL, men's or women’s football, and cement her side's place as one of the best to ever do it.

In the modern era of the WSL Manchester United have never achieved the title, and are currently five seven points adrift of the Blues, in 4th. However, an upset here could cut this to just four and draw them back into contention perhaps.

The Blues are back in town

Chelsea have proven to be indomitable at home this year, and will not want to let this slip to United, a side who haven't challenged them for a long time.

This has resulted in the Blues having not lost to them in nearly five years now, winning eight of the last nine clashes between the two, with United only earning a 1-1 draw, back in 2020.

Emma Hayes' outfit have won five straight at home now also, every single game they have played here in the season and now, with the Bridge at their back, look set to dispatch United.

While they will take all three points, they won’t come away rosy, with United looking good to get on the scoresheet.

The Red Devils have scored in every single game they have played this season, maintained even through their losses to Man City and Liverpool, something they will be looking to continue.

Chelsea will continue their impressive home record, taking the three points but not the clean sheet.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Tip 1: Chelsea to Win & Both Teams to Score @2/1 with bet365

Chelsea cracking on

Chelsea does not seem content with small margins this year, instead aiming for goal fests, all backed up by their impressive strikeforce.

Including the likes of Lauren James, Agnes Beever-Jones and of course the immeasurably talented Sam Kerr.

Such that Chelsea have scored three or more goals in a whopping six of their last seven games, on some occasions taking it as high as six.

With all this firepower, expect them to continue to rack up the goals, managing to bag three or more in this game.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Tip 2: Over 2 Chelsea Goals @11/8 with bet365

James Jumping in

Lauren James has been excellent for the Chelsea squad and leads the side in a number of aspects. Currently the top scorer, she does however also hold the most bookings in the side.

Her combative nature was shown on the biggest stage, the Women’s World Cup, last year, where she racked up a number of cards to her name, as well as an unseemly sending-off.

James has carried this into this season currently with three bookings to her name, as signature fouls from behind when tracking back have become the norm for her.

Expect much of the same, as United’s impressive attacking play may force her to help out at the back, in turn being drawn into another booking.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Tip 3: Lauren James to be Booked @4/1 with bet365