Chelsea vs Wolves Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of BLues Tips in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Wolves predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League Clash at Stamford Bridge.

Things have been far from perfect for Chelsea this season, and having been rolled by Liverpool in the midweek will only serve to lower their morale, as they now must welcome a Wolves side, who sit just two points behind them in the league.

Chelsea vs Wolves Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @7/10 with bet365

Over 2 Chelsea Cards @10/11 with bet365

Cole Palmer to Score or Assist @10/11 with bet365

Chelsea are currently unbeaten in their last five home games, having claimed four wins on the bounce now, as the Bridge may be a tough place for Gary O’Neil’s Wolves side to go to.

Particularly after a heartbreaking loss to Manchester United befell them in the midweek, having equalised after being 3-1 down, only to lose 4-3 in injury time.

Goals at the Bridge

Despite Chelsea underperforming and Wolves in many’s estimations moving past their station in the league, one thing has maintained across both side's performances, and this is the sheer amount of goals their games see.

With their respective records goals look set to be the main feature of this match.

Both sides have hit the over-2 line in well over half their games on the season, as well as the reverse fixture ending in a 2-1 Wolves victory at Molineux back in December.

Four of Chelsea’s last five games have seen the line hit, whilst this extends to five of Wolves' last six, with both of their most recent games covering it comfortably, with five and seven goals in each respectively.

Picking a winning side might be stretching too far considering their recent results, however, one thing that this game looks more than ready for is goals.

Chelsea vs Wolves Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @7/10 with bet365

Blue and Yellow

Chelsea have done themselves no favours in the eyes of the referees as they sit as the most penalised side in the league, something that looks unlikely to change in this clash.

Their last game against Wolves saw them earn a whopping five bookings, as the Molineux faithful clearly got under their skin.

Whilst the contingent at the Bridge will be smaller, they will no doubt be in full voice making their presence felt once again, serving only to rile up the Blues further.

With an average of 3.45 cards per game, seeing two or more in 86% of their games, this paints a picture, and not a pretty one. Chelsea look great value to continue on their way earning more than their fair share of attention from the referee.

Chelsea vs Wolves Tip 2: Over 2 Chelsea Cards @10/11 with bet365

Palmer putting the league on notice

Many were shocked at Cole Palmer's departure, of treble winners Manchester City, for Chelsea, however, this seems to have been a fortuitous move for the young Englishman, as minutes have brought with it a slew of goals and assists.

This has seen him become Chelsea's highest goal contributor with 13 to his name, outclassing the long-tenured Raheem Sterling and young gun Nicholas Jackson already.

He is integral to Chelsea’s success and always looks like the most dangerous player on the pitch for them, as seen in his combined xG & xA per 90, which has seen him contribute to a goal in nearly every single game.

Palmer looks the most likely to get on the scoresheet for the Blues and at near evens is great value for this.

Chelsea vs Wolves Tip 3: Cole Palmer to Score or Assist @10/11 with bet365