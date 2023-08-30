Chelsea vs Wimbledon Predictions and Betting Tips: Great Odds for EFL Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Wimbledon predictions and betting tips as they go head to head in the EFL Cup Round 2.

AFC Wimbledon scraped their way through their first round match against Coventry City with late goals helping them on their way including a 93rd-minute winner. Being drawn against Chelsea was unfortunate for the League 2 side but holds the opportunity for a shock.

Chelsea vs Wimbledon Betting Tips

Over 2 Wimbledon Corners @1/1 with bet365

Under 4 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Chelsea to Win Both Halves @5/6 with bet365

Chelsea have proved to be slightly undercooked in the league to this point, drawing with Liverpool on the opening day and losing 3-1 to West Ham, before finally finding their legs with a 3-0 win over Luton Town.

Wimbledon on the other hand appear to be travelling well in League 2 unbeaten in their first five matches winning two and drawing three.

They will no doubt be looking to create a fairy tale story, defeating the big bad Chelsea who have garnered considerable disdain in the footballing community due to their recent spending habits.

Wimbledon Wombling Forwards

Despite the obvious disparities between the two sides, most sides would expect to be able to at least get a few corners against an opposition side no matter the game.

This line should be well within hand even for a side playing well above their station.

Wimbledon has achieved this line in every game they have played so far this season and will be looking to continue this trend.

Chelsea vs Wimbledon Tip 1: Over 2 Wimbledon Corners @1/1 with bet365

Switched up squad syphoning Goals

While a run in the EFL Cup may mean a lot to Wimbledon it is unlikely to be a major priority of this Chelsea side, who are attempting to bounce back off of their bottom half finish.

This should bring some considerable squad rotation to the Blues side that could well impact their scoring ability.

Chelsea haven't hit this line in any of their competitive home games since May, and even though they are only playing Wimbledon have failed to excite the bridge with a massive scoreline.

Wimbledon are also unlikely to contribute much to this line as they are set for one of their toughest games of the season.

Chelsea vs Wimbledon Tip 2: Under 4 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Battling throughout at the Bridge

Despite the squad rotation that Chelsea are likely to bring there should be no doubt that they are heavy favourites for the match and this should translate into a dominant performance.

The Blues managed to win both halves in their most recent win over Luton and will be looking to carry this into their upcoming match against Wimbledon, a side far further down the divisions.

Expect goals in both halves ahead of this game with Chelsea putting in an excellent performance across the match.

Chelsea vs Wimbledon Tip 3: Chelsea to Win Both Halves @5/6 with bet365