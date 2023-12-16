Chelsea vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues to feel the Blades cut at the Bridge

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips as the sides meet at 15:00 this Saturday.

Chelsea have been the epitome of hot and cold this year, earning hard-fought wins and draws, before losing in tragic fashion to lesser teams. Sheffield United have been equally dismal this year and may well be looking to add to the Blues pain.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @21/20 with bet365

Under 6 Match Cards @4/6 with bet365

Under 10 Match Corners @6/5 with bet365

Blues to get cut by the Blades

The Blades are struggling to say the least, thought by many to be one of the worst sides in the league and a surefire pick to go down. Yet, they have been taking a few lumps out of their opponents and the same should hold true on their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Both sides look set to get on the scoresheet, with Chelsea only having failed to score at the Bridge thrice previously.

Sheffield, perhaps the more worrying prospect to score in this, haven't been performing too poorly scoring in 10 of their 16 games on the year so far.

Perhaps the most important factor in this is that the Blues haven't kept a clean sheet since the start of October, nine games ago, as their injury-riddled squad has been left lacking at the back.

If the Blades are the worry here, then fear not, they should be able to get past Chelsea's woeful backline.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @21/20 with bet365

Inordinate card line

Whilst it is no secret that these two sides haven’t exactly kept it clean of late, and each enjoys a card, the bookies are seriously overvaluing this card line, with few games ever seeing six or more.

At just below evens, this should add some serious value to player's bet builders.

Even with these two sides battling it out on the pitch it is unlikely to extend as far as six cards.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Under 6 Match Cards @4/6 with bet365

Cornerless at the Bridge

Both sides have performed poorly as far as corners are concerned this season, and this is unlikely to change.

Under half of the matches played at Stamford Bridge see more than ten corners, as with these two side's respective averages this could hold.

Chelsea sees an average of 5.25 corners per home game, yet have only surpassed this line in 38% of their games.

The Blades take this one step further, seeing a mere 3.14 per 90 minutes and have only earned more than four in just one of their games on the road.

Combined, this is barely scratching the 10 corner line as one would expect them to fail to break the mould in this match.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Under 10 Match Corners @6/5 with bet365