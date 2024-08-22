Chelsea vs Servette Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues Getting Back on Track

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Servette predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Conference League qualifier at 20:00.

Chelsea battled tooth and nail last term, to clamber their way up into a European finishing spot, and whilst they were only able to secure 6th, it was enough to get them entered. They now face Swiss side Servette, bidding to secure a place in the continent's third cup.

Chelsea vs Servette Betting Tips

Chelsea to Win to Nil @1/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Score @12/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 5 Cards @8/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Neither of these two have kicked off their domestic campaigns with all that much gusto, but this could be an opportunity to take a step towards a trophy and of course, the lauded chance to play on the continent, even in the Conference League.

Blues Bouncing Back

Chelsea have had a rough time of it of late, losing multiple pre-season friendlies and their Premier League opener back-to-back, all whilst there has been negative press surrounding their 43-man squad.

This has dampened their spirits, and they need a win to revitalise their season and put some oomph back into their domestic campaign.

As such they will be in the hunt for a resounding victory, and nothing says this more than a clean sheet, something that should also offer a boost to their lacking defence.

Servette are of course the worse side coming into the match, and a trip to Stamford Bridge is no easy task.

Also whilst a 43-man squad may be questioned by many, it will prove handy when it comes to these multi-match-game weeks, allowing for fresh legs to shift the match further in their favour.

The Swiss will not only be outmatched, but outran, and the fans will play a prime role, with all of this swinging against them.

Chelsea vs Servette Tip 1: Chelsea to Win to Nil @1/1 with bet365

Kiernan coming into his own

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was probably one of the better signings Chelsea made, and whilst he featured in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City, we are expecting for him to see his full debut this Thursday.

This would be the perfect time for the ex-Leicester and Luton man to make an impact for his new side, and he will no doubt have eyes for goal.

He attempted to impact upon the match with City, but it was a tad too far gone at that point, yet against this Swiss side he should find opportunities.

Fit and eager he will be desperate to prove himself to his new team-mates, and what better way than with a goal?

Chelsea vs Servette Tip 2: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Score @12/5 with bet365

Considerate with the Cards

Given the fact that this is a mere qualifying match, between two sides with little to no animosity between one another, we see the bookies as seriously overestimating how often the referee will be in his pocket.

Five cards is a lot for a derby match, let alone two sides, with little to no past history, as neither are famed for their combative nature.

The referee for the match Jérémie Pignard, from Ligue 1, equally isn’t all that fond of a booking, giving an average of 3.87 cards per match, something else working in our favour.

On the whole, the game is expected to be one-sided, quiet and with a kinder referee, we see it struggling to reach five bookings.

Chelsea vs Servette Tip 3: Under 5 Cards @8/11 with bet365