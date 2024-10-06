Check out our football expert’s Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips, before their 14:00 Premier League clash (3/10/24).

Despite a shaky start to their league efforts Chelsea have bounced back admirably, now with three back-to-back wins under their belt. They now face a Nottingham Forest side that has been performing equally well and could pose a threat.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Over 2.5 Chelsea Cards @6/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Under 11 Corners @5/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Nicholas Jackson 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score free bets at sign-up with the bet365 welcome offer

Sign up with the UK’s best bookies to claim free bets

Bet with the best betting sites in the UK when betting on football online

Blue Beating a Dangerous Path

Chelsea have not been keeping it quiet in their games, racking up cards left and right as every referee they have had an encounter with now knows the combative nature of this Enzo Maresca side.

Chelsea top the league in terms of cards, with 21 bookings to their name, earning them a rate of 3.5 per game now, and are a shoo-in for more against a combative Forest side.

The Tricky Trees have earned their name, earning well over 3 cards a game themselves and drawing their opponents into 3.5 bookings per match.

Frustration is one thing the Blues are well accustomed to succumbing to, as they prove to be the most penalised side in the league to this point.

Little seems to change in the side game-to-game, so expect the cards to be equally high this time around.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Over 2.5 Chelsea Cards @6/5 with bet365

Cornering the Market

Any game with 11 corners in is stretching the bounds, but even more so when Chelsea are playing host, with Stamford Bridge seeing a drought in this respect.

So much so that Bridge has seen no more than 10 corners in any game this term, with just one having hit this mark, as a lowly average of 8.33 per match comes out of West London.

Forest haven’t exactly been racking them up of late either, as they have only managed to secure more than three corners in one of their away matches to this point.

Neither of the sides will combine for that many as the line looks set to stay low in this match.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Under 11 Corners @5/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jackson Jumping at His Chance

Nicholas Jackson has been spreading himself about up front for Chelsea, with four goals to his name, and whilst he presently cannot reach the heights of Cole Palmer, with six goals, this is not for a lack of trying.

Jackson has been averaging 2.0 shots on target per 90 minutes, and playing in the number nine role for the Blues has been offering its rewards.

Four goals is no small matter from the first six games in the league and Jackson has been impressive in front of goal.

A proven ability to hit the target is no small matter and Jackson looks well placed to continue these antics in front of goal against Forest.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Nicholas Jackson 1.5+ Shots on Target @7/4 with bet365