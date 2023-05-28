Chelsea vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: 31/20 result tipped for favourites in Premier League Clash

Our betting expert brings you his Chelsea vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips with impressive odds for the favourite, shots and corners.

Newcastle United have secured a historic top four finish and will find themselves in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years. Chelsea have had a truly dismal season by all accounts but could end on a high.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle to Win @31/20 with bet365

Miguel Almiron 1.5+ Shots @4/6 with bet365

Newcastle Over 5 Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Magpies flying to victory

Newcastle have secured their best finish in the League since the times of Alan Shearer, and could in theory take their foot of the gas. But this seems unlikely, especially considering Chelsea's contemptible reputation in English football right now.

The Magpies all seem remarkably undervalued by the bookmakers in this regard, as well above evens these are great odds for what has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive teams this season.

Newcastle have already beaten the Blues once this season, and are bringing in far better form than their counterparts. Chelsea have not won any of their last five games at home, and the atmosphere at the bridge is likely to turn toxic.

Frank Lampard’s side are absolutely riddled with injuries also and will force him to go deep into his squad, which by all accounts has the depth for such a situation.

Newcastle will want to end their historic season on a high and consummately trounce Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to Win @30/21

Panamanian strike power

Miguel Almirón has been nothing short of sensational for the Newcastle outfit this season. His scoring streak before the world cup saw him bag seven goals in seven games before the world cup break.

With injuries to their attacking midfield line with the likes of Joelinton, Joe Willock and Matty Longstaff, Almirón may well start giving him ample time to fire a few shots at goalwards.

The added bonus the shots bet is that these can miss, be blocked or even find the back of the net, whereas ‘Shots on Target’ bets must be saved by the goalkeeper to cash.

Almiron averages 2.26 shots per game, and if he starts as he may well be likely to do, he will have plenty of time to test a diminished Chelsea defence.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 2: Almirón 1.5+ Shots @4/6 with bet365

Corners for the Toon

Newcastle have the most corners in the league this year boasting a massive 267, 30 more than their next nearest counterpart.

With an impressive strike force it is no surprise that their attacking stats are equally exemplary. They have on average 5 corners per game but have surpassed this stat in six of their last seven games, getting everywhere between six to fourteen corners.

They’ll look good value for this again against a troubled Chelsea side that has been a touch leaky in previous weeks.

Newcastle could well kick on and get far more than the line suggests but at near evens over five corners seems a good place to start.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 3: Newcastle Over 5 Corners @5/6 with bet365