Chelsea vs Newcastle Predictions and Betting Tips: Toon Backed at 3/1 in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Chelsea vs Newcastle betting tips and predictions ahead of Tuesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final.

Chelsea and Newcastle square off at Stamford Bridge with a place in the last four of the League Cup up for grabs.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Newcastle to win full-time result @ 3/1 with bet365

Anthony Gordon to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Newcastle to score in second half - Yes @ 1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both sides are off the pace in the Premier League, with the Blues down in 10th and the Magpies 10 points behind leaders Arsenal in sixth.

There’s also no European football for either club in the second half of the season so the League Cup has been boosted up the priority list.

Magpies scent another trophy chance

Newcastle went all the way to the final last season and remain desperate to end their long trophy wait so backing the visitors, who are seven points better off than a wildly inconsistent Chelsea in the Premier League, to prevail in 90 minutes at 3/1 seems to offer cracking value.

Mauricio Pochettino appeared finally to be getting things moving in the right direction in west London when he oversaw a 4-1 win over former club Tottenham before a spirited and deserved 4-4 draw with champions Man City followed.

However, they crashed down to earth with a dismal display against Tuesday’s opponents in the league, losing 4-1 at St James’ Park, which does not bode well for the home side this week.

Newcastle have had their injury woes but, after damaging big defeats to Everton and Tottenham before they exited the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan, they got back on track by beating a dangerous Fulham 3-0 at the weekend.

Both managers may opt to make changes for this last-eight tie and while Chelsea’s resources are greater due to ongoing injuries for the Toon, Eddie Howe’s side will be up for this test.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 1: Newcastle to win full-time result @ 3/1 with bet365

Gordon a good option to shoot down Blues

Due to Newcastle’s injury issues, Anthony Gordon will surely start at Stamford Bridge and the former Everton man is backed to maintain his impressive form with another goal.

Gordon has been reborn this season under Howe and is pushing for an England place after firing in six goals, one of which came against the Blues in the league, and also contributing with six assists.

He has yet to score in the EFL Cup this season but he can put that right on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has attempted at least three shots in four of his last five games so is often involved in Newcastle’s best work going forward.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 2: Anthony Gordon to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365.

Toon to seal progress in second half

Newcastle have been better in the second half in a lot of their games recently and this could be another occasion when Howe’s men get stronger the longer the tie goes on.

With Chelsea at home, they will be expected to try to take the game to their visitors early on, but Newcastle can soak up pressure before then striking decisively after the break.

All three goals at the weekend against the Cottagers came in the second 45 minutes, while only one of their previous three goals before that was timed before the break.

Also, tellingly, they took their time to see off Chelsea in that 4-1 home league win almost a month ago, with three of the four goals coming in the second half.

Therefore, selecting a Newcastle goal in the second half at Evens on Tuesday seems a wise move.

Chelsea vs Newcastle Tip 3: Newcastle to score in second half - Yes @ 1/1 with bet365.