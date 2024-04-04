Chelsea vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: Rashford can strike in high-scoring clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Two sides who have endured disappointing seasons are set to do battle at Stamford Bridge on Thursday as 12th-placed Chelsea take on sixth-placed Manchester United.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Manchester United draw no bet @ 7/4 with Boylesports

Over 3.5 goals @ 5/6 with Boylesports

Marcus Rashford to score @ 2/1 with Boylesports

The Blues will be looking to bounce back after a poor 2-2 draw with 10-man Burnley while the Red Devils will need a much better performance than their showing in their 1-1 draw with Brentford if they are to leave London with any points.

Chelsea could be set for more misery

Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Burnley really summed up their season. Plenty of chances missed, an awful showing in defence and unanimous fan unrest in the stands.

Their season has again been one to forget and it may still get worse, with Thursday’s visit from Manchester United likely to yield many, if any, points for the Blues.

The Red Devils have dominated this fixture in recent years, going unbeaten in the last 12 Premier League meetings and winning each of the last two clashes, and the visitors could cause the Blues some trouble.

Chelsea have been beaten by Brentford, Wolves and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this term, so it is far from a fortress and given United have won six of their last eight away games in a run that has included victories at Villa Park and the City Ground, it could pay to back Erik ten Hag’s men on Thursday.

Although, Chelsea have drawn three of their last four and five of the last seven meetings between the pair have finished with a point apiece, so utilising the draw-no-bet market could be a smart play.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Tip 1: Manchester United draw no bet @ 7/4 with Boylesports

Swimming in Goals at the Bridge

It is fair to say that neither of these sides provide much defensive resilience. Chelsea have conceded two goals in each of their last five games, in a run that includes clashes with Championship duo Leeds and Leicester, while United are allowing their opponents to get shots off at a worrying rate.

The Red Devils have faced more shots (197) than any other Premier League side in 2024 and their four games in March saw their opponents register a combined 106 efforts on goal.

With both teams unable to defend cohesively and with key defensive personnel missing in either camp, it is hard to envisage anything other than a goal-fest on Thursday.

Nine of Chelsea’s last 11 games have gone over 3.5 goals, including all of their last five, and it could pay to back the same outcome in this tie.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 5/6 with Boylesports

Rashford ready to add to Chelsea’s blues

Marcus Rashford is timing his return to form brilliantly with the Euros on the horizon and the England star has now scored three goals in his last four games.

He netted against Chelsea last season and could be set to cause the Blues more issues this time around, with their injury crisis leaving them especially exposed down their right flank.

Reece James is still out and his deputy Malo Gusto is a doubt for Thursday’s game, meaning Axel Disasi may have to play out of position at right-back, which could give Rashford plenty of opportunities to create chances for himself with his electric pace.

Rashford only played seven minutes in the reverse fixture with Chelsea but after registering 15 shots in his last seven United appearances and looking livelier with each passing game, he looks a solid bet to continue his form on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Man Utd Tip 3: Marcus Rashford to score @ 2/1 with Boylesports