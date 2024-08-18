Chelsea vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: City can make early statement

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips ahead of their opening Premier League clash.

Manchester City head into the new season seeking an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League crown in what could be Pep Guardiola’s final campaign in charge, while Chelsea begin a new era under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea vs Man City Betting Tips

City can win with room to spare

Chelsea drew twice with the champions in the league last season, but City did win the most recent meeting, a 1-0 success in the FA Cup.

The Citizens were fairly poor in the Community Shield last weekend and they’ve not been great in pre-season, but we probably shouldn’t read too much into that.

They had lost three Community Shield finals in a row prior to their penalties success over Manchester United last weekend - but have won their league openers in each of the last two seasons.

Guardiola has a settled squad that will be ready to go from the off, while opposite number Maresca will be taking charge of his first competitive games and Chelsea have a number of new arrivals.

Chelsea’s pre-season has been poor and for them that is perhaps a bit more concerning, given the new manager is trying to implement his own style on to the team. It could take a bit of time for the Stamford Bridge side to gel and as such City should be expected to open the season with a win.

For anyone putting together an accumulator, the 5/6 on an away win may offer enough value but anyone looking for a bolder option as a single should consider the 2/1 on the visitors to cover a -1 handicap.

City have won by two or more goals in their opening league game in six of the last seven seasons and may be too slick for this work-in-progress version of Chelsea to cope with.

Chelsea vs Man City Tip 1: Man City -1 handicap @ 2/1 with bet365

Foden can shine after cruel summer

Phil Foden was a member of the England side who suffered Euro 2024 heartache with defeat in the final, starting every game for the Three Lions over the summer.

The Premier League Player of the Season for 2023/24 hasn’t been that involved with his club during pre-season as a result of his international exploits, but he should start regardless on Sunday and he can pick up where he left off with a goal at anytime.

Foden finished the previous season with five goals in five games, three of which came away from home, so he looks a good value play to get on the scoresheet.

Chelsea vs Man City Tip 2: Phil Foden to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365

Dewsbury-Hall can test the keeper

Chelsea have signed a host of new players and some may have to bide their time, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should go straight into the starting XI.

The midfielder is a player Maresca trusts after signing him from former club Leicester and he started the last friendly against Inter Milan, operating in a central attacking midfield position.

Dewsbury-Hall averaged 2.0 shots-per-game for the Foxes last season and scored 12 goals in 44 Championship games, so the odds-against price on the 25-year-old to record one or more attempts on target appeals.

Chelsea vs Man City Tip 3: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/8 with bet365