Chelsea vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Klopp can enjoy more Wembley success

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s 15:00 EFL Cup final at Wembley.

The Carabao Cup showpiece will be a repeat of the 2022 final, when it was Jurgen Klopp’s men that came out on top after a penalty shootout.

With Liverpool hit by a number of injuries and the inconsistent nature of Chelsea this term, this came promises to be a more entertaining affair with more goals.

Chelsea v Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win in 90 minutes @ 11/10 with bet365

Enzo Fernandez - Over 2.5 tackles @ 5/4 with bet365

Alexis Mac Allister to be booked @ 3/1 with bet365

Reds hold the edge over the Blues

You have to go back to March 2021 for the last time Chelsea beat Liverpool in a competitive match, although seven of the eight matches since then have finished in draws.

The one victory for the Reds came just a month ago, with a 4-1 thumping of Mauricio Pochettino’s men at Anfield.

It will be a much-changed Liverpool team that will take to the field at Wembley, with no fewer than six players who started in that Premier League game potentially sidelined by injury.

Klopp will definitely be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker, while the Merseysiders have doubts over Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez.

If one of Salah or Nunez play, then Liverpool’s odds to win are likely to be cut. The unpredictable Nunez hit the woodwork a record four times in the 4-1 league win, while Salah has bagged four goals against his former club since moving to Anfield.

Chelsea, though, will feel like they can get at a much-changed Liverpool backline that hasn’t kept a clean sheet in seven matches.

They continue to find the net with regularity at the other end though, with 26 goals scored in that seven-game run across all competitions. The Blues have also scored in all of their last five matches.

Fernandez asked to hold the fort

Chelsea have used a double-pivot in recent weeks, with two central midfielders protecting what is a pretty inexperienced backline.

The key figure in that holding midfield position is Enzo Fernandez and his role could be crucial in Sunday’s final.

Pochettino will want his fellow Argentinian and his midfield partner, likely to be Moises Caicedo, to limit forward runs towards the Chelsea penalty area.

With the attacking threat that Liverpool have, especially if Nunez and-or Salah play, that promises to be a difficult task - even for a World Cup winner!

Mac Allister adds the steal

Another Argentinian star expected to start on Sunday is Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, who has been a key figure for the Reds over the last couple of months.

After a slow start to his Liverpool career, the former Brighton man played a significant role in the midfield in the absence of the injured Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, who was away on Asian Cup duty.

Mac Allister’s all-action style can often lead to him making last-ditch tackles and in a battle with his fellow countryman Fernandez could see him add to his five yellow cards this season.

