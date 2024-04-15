Chelsea vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: 8/5 goalscorer included in Premier League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Monday.

Monday night football sees Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea host an Everton side, just two points above the relegation zone, with the Blues having last claimed three points on the road back in December.

The hosts will be expected to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games in all competitions with victory, but the win is unlikely to come comfortably given their recent defensive performances, as well as their 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture.

Chelsea vs Everton Betting Tips

Chelsea to win and BTTS @ 2/1 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet365

James Tarkowski to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Blues can overcome sticky Toffee test

Chelsea’s unbeaten run keeps them in sight of a European position, but inconsistency and defensive fragility continues to plague the London side.

The Blues followed their impressive 4-3 victory over Manchester United with a 2-2 draw at the Premier League’s bottom side Sheffield United - a game in which they were twice unable to hold on to a lead.

Pochettino’s men have conceded at least twice in each of their last seven games across league and cup fixtures and this weakness in their backline should provide the visitors with hope that they can get on the scoresheet on Monday night.

However, the Toffees have failed to win any of their last eight on the road and so any goal they do score will likely be merely more than a consolation strike.

Chelsea vs Everton Tip 1: Chelsea to win and BTTS @ 2/1 with bet365

More joy in front of goal for Palmer

Chelsea have scored 13 goals across their last five league matches, so it could be a goal-heavy encounter on Monday night.

One player expected to be in the thick of the action in and around the penalty area for the Blues will be Cole Palmer, who is ending the season in impressive form with six goals and two assists across his last four Premier League appearances.

This includes a hat-trick against Manchester United when he last stepped out on to the Stamford Bridge turf, so a continuation of this strong home scoring form could be expected.

Chelsea vs Everton Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score anytime @ 8/5 with bet365

Tarkowski could continue booking streak

Everton will likely have their backs against the wall against a free-scoring home attack, so the cards market could provide some value.

Toffees’ defender James Tarkowski is no stranger to the wrong side of the officials, as the 31-year-old tops the bookings table for his club with eight cautions this season.

Tarkowski has picked up a yellow in each of his last three appearances and, in what could be a difficult day for the Merseyside club, he may find himself in the eyeline of the officials again.

Chelsea vs Everton Tip 3: James Tarkowski to be booked @ 7/4 with bet365