Chelsea vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 first goalscorer tips for Stamford Bridge clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Burnley betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League encounter this Saturday.

The 2023-24 season is approaching the finishing straight and the Blues are still playing catch-up as they attempt to salvage something from a campaign which promised much but has so far delivered little.

Meanwhile, at the bottom, time is running out for Burnley to stave off relegation, but victory over Brentford before the international break has given the Clarets a glimmer of hope.

Chelsea vs Burnley Betting Tips

Chelsea to win & both teams to score @ 13/8 with bet365

Cole Palmer first goalscorer @ 4/1 with bet365

Charlie Taylor to be booked @ 12/5 with bet365

Positive signs for Blues

It has taken a while, but Chelsea are starting to show glimpses of the side they could be.

The Blues have lost only two league games in 2024 and are one step away from a second Wembley final of the season after progressing to the last four of the FA Cup prior to the international break.

They lie in 11th place in the league table, but with two games in hand on the sides above them, so a visit from 19th-placed Burnley should be an assignment they have targeted to take three points from.

However, while they have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine matches in all competitions, the Blues have also conceded in all but one of their last 10 outings inside 90 minutes - the exception being their extra-time defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final which was goalless after regulation time.

So that should give Burnley hope they can get on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge, albeit it maybe in a losing cause.

Palmer to give England boss a nudge

Cole Palmer didn't play a single minute of England's internationals against Brazil and Belgium, but the Chelsea star could give Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate a timely reminder of his qualities against Burnley.

Palmer has been arguably Chelsea's best buy of the Todd Boehly era and has scored 11 goals in 23 league appearances for the Blues since joining from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has netted the opener on five occasions in the Premier League this season, including against Burnley's relegation rivals Sheffield United and Luton, and bagged Chelsea's second goal in a 4-1 rout of the Clarets at Turf Moor in October.

A punt on Palmer striking first at Stamford Bridge could be a worthwhile secondary match bet.

Taylor in for a tricky afternoon

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is likely to be the man tasked with keeping Palmer quiet on Saturday afternoon, although that could be easier said than done.

The Clarets defender has been booked seven times in the league this season, more than any other Burnley player, and he will have his hands full containing Palmer and Chelsea's forward-thinking full-back Malo Gusto, should the Frenchman recover from illness to feature.

Taylor's discipline could be called into question on numerous occasions at the Bridge and there is every chance that he could overstep the line and find his way into referee Darren England's notebook.

