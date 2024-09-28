Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Saturday at 15:00.

Chelsea have been notoriously hot and cold this term, and Stamford Bridge does not seem to be their favourite place right now. Something that Brighton fans can take heart from, having to journey here on Saturday, hoping to maintain their unbeaten streak in the league.

Chelsea vs Brighton Betting Tips

Double Chance - Draw or Brighton @11/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Pervis Estupinan 0.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365

Chelsea To Have Most - Cards @11/8 with bet365

Back Brighton Against the Blues

The Seagulls are flying right now, yet to lose a single game all season long, winning two and drawing three, securing hard-fought points against some massive teams, including Manchester United and title challengers Arsenal.

Stealing a point from the Gunners, at the Emirates, will surely be a highlight of their season, and one that places them in excellent stead to journey to the capital once more, this time heading to West London.

Chelsea have been poor at home to this point, failing to secure a single victory at the Bridge all term, as their away efforts have borne far more fruit than those in their own back garden.

A draw with Crystal Palace in their last outing is a blemish they would love to paint over, but the Seagulls look set to ruin the picture once again.

Brighton haven’t fared too poorly on their trips to the Bridge in the league of late either, losing one of their last four outings, claiming a victory and two draws.

The same holds true in their league contests regardless of who is hosting. The Blues have won a mere three of the last nine meetings, the Seagulls securing points in all the others.

Fabian Hürzeler's men clearly have the ability to hang in there with the Blues and even steal something from the match, and with the Brighton draw or victory covered by the double chance, either outcome helps our cause.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Brighton @11/10 with bet365

Pervis Picking His Targets

Pervis Estupinan has been a mainstay of Brighton’s side for some time now, and whilst the Ecuadorian lacked minutes at the beginning of the season, he has come back with a bang.

Even as a left-back, he seems to find himself in plenty of shooting opportunities, something he doesn't shy away from

Estupinan has been averaging 2.7 shots per 90 minutes to this point and is seriously undervalued by the bookies. With some great value attached to him to even just have a single shot.

His effort needs not even hit the target, it can be blocked, hit the woodwork or even missed, he simply must attempt a shot, which considering his past performances isn’t too much of a stretch to expect.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 2: Pervis Estupinan 0.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365

Blue and Yellow

Chelsea have been many things this season so far, but cool, calm and collected is not how one would describe them, constantly drawing the referee's attention, in the worst way possible.

So far they have picked up the most bookings in the league with 18 in just 5 games.

Averaged out this amount to around 3.6 bookings per game, as they have only escaped a match with less than two bookings once.

This compared to Brighton’s mere 11 cards, something that makes the menacing Seagulls look almost angelic.

So far Chelsea have earned more cards than their opposition in their last four games on the bounce, and show no signs of slowing down, with the officials also no doubt aware of their temperament.

Chelsea vs Brighton Tip 3: Chelsea To Have Most - Cards @11/8 with bet365