Chelsea vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Villa Dominant in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League

The season progresses now after round of midweek European action, as Chelsea have had a quiet week off, courtesy of their abysmal performance last season. Their next challenge comes in the form of Aston Villa who are flying high.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

The Blues have been plagued by scepticism by much of the football world, having spent £1b and still seemingly making little to no progress in their squad, one that has now been hit majorly by injuries leaving them with little in the way of a top-class side.

Villa on the other hand have progressed well in the league, only losing so far to Newcastle and Liverpool, yet dealing with the motions well, claiming nine points from the first five games.

Stamford Bridge could well prove a hostile atmosphere, more so for the home side, who could see the fans turn on them and the ownership after a run of suspect results.

Villains to steal the day

It is no secret that Chelsea have looked troubled this season and Villa could capitalise upon this, enabling them to at least get something out of the game, be this one or all three points.

Their recent results have seen them lose two and draw two, with their only victory coming against the lowly Luton Town. As well as in their last home game losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Villa on the other hand have been on a charge against these lower table sides somewhere, where much to the exclamation of many fans, Chelsea presently resides.

The Villains could well look to steal the day from under the Blues, as they did last season in this fixture as they emerged with a 2-0 victory from the Bridge.

Unai Emery has turned this side into a Premier League powerhouse and adding Chelsea to their list of victims would certainly be another notch in their belt.

Chelsea v Aston Villa Tip 1: Double Chance - Aston Villa or Draw @5/6 with bet365

Villa to bag some more

The Birmingham side has been flying high recently even after their defeats, banging in goals left a right in every single one of their wins.

They have averaged 2.20 goals per game across the season so far, and when playing lower-table sides have never failed to score at least three goals.

Their potent attack is no doubt aided by the introduction of Moussa Diaby with him joining Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey, who presently have nine goals between them across the first five.

Chelsea are also woefully short at the back with injuries to key players like Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Trevor Chalobah. This should open the door for Villa’s prolific strikeforce to slot a few past Robert Sanchez in goal.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Tip 2: Over 1 Aston Villa Goal @7/4

Sanchez to suffer between the sticks

Robert Sanchez will have to be on his toes between the sticks when faced with the overwhelming attack that Villa can bring as well as his patchwork back line looking suspect at best.

Villa have averaged 6.60 shots on target per game this year, with this only falling to 6.33 when playing on the road.

This included 6 shots on target in their 5-1 loss to Newcastle on the opening day, demonstrating their ability to test the keeper even against a strong side, something that the Blues cannot realistically count as right now.

Their defence is also seriously lacking right as in their last match they conceded 4 shots on target to Bournemouth, a team that Villa easily surpass in terms of talent and ability.

Chelsea would well suffer the wrath of Watkins, Bailey and Diaby and Sanchez will have to be alert to keep when facing these three talented forwards.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Tip 3: Over 3.5 Aston Villa Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365