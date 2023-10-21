Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/4 Gunners can leave London rivals feeling blue

Our football betting expert offers up his Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League London derby this Sunday.

Wind the clock back a few weeks and this would have had the look of a comfortable game for the Gunners.

However, Chelsea showed a marked improvement before the international break and the Blues now face a proper test of their progress.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Enzo Fernandez to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Under 3 Goals @9/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Gunners primed for glory

Much has been made of Chelsea’s perceived improvement, but the Blues are running into the real deal when Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Yes, Chelsea have won three matches on the bounce, but they have come against Fulham and Burnley in the Premier League and a much-changed Brighton side in the EFL Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men were expected to beat Fulham and Burnley, two of the Premier League’s weakest sides, and it’s worth remembering that the Blues have lost to Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and West Ham this season and they have also failed to get the better of Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Arsenal were excellent when beating champions Man City before the international break. Sure, it wasn’t a hugely exciting 1-0 victory, but on very few occasions have the brilliant Citizens been nullified to such an extent.

Chelsea are without Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi, while Arsenal may welcome back Bukayo Saka and the Gunners should prove too strong.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tip 1: Arsenal to win @ 5/4 with bet365

Fernandez may find trouble

Enzo Fernandez has been asked to operate in more forward positions for Chelsea this season, but the 22-year-old is an all-action performer.

Arsenal are likely to have a fair chunk of possession at Stamford Bridge and Fernandez will be expected to lead the midfield press and stop the Gunners playing through midfield.

The Argentinian has been shown six yellow cards in his Chelsea career (three this season), he has made 58 tackles and conceded 19 fours and the 22-year-old was shown yellow playing for his country in the most recent international break.

London derbies between Chelsea and Arsenal are always fiercely competitive, the Blues have picked up ten yellows in their last three contests with the Gunners and Fernandez looks a value booking play.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tip 2: Enzo Fernandez to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Troubles at the Bridge

Chelsea have looked an entirely different beast this year, and despite having spent over £1b have very little to show for it, particularly to their home fans.

When facing top tier opposition at Stamford Bridge the games have disappointed, with two 1-0 defeats and a 1-1 draw to Liverpool, with a 3-0 defeat of Luton being the outlier here, yet this is no spectacular feat.

These troubles will no doubt persist when they welcome the Gunners, who themselves have struggled to score on the road.

A 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth last time out doesn’t tell the full story as similar to the Blues defeat of Luton, these are not competitive sides really.

Yet when playing Everton and Crystal Palace on the road, both resulted in 1-0 victories, with the opposition providing hard fought matches.

The same should hold true once more who despite Chelsea’s recent failing will look to become an embattled side against their local rivals.

Expect Arsenal to emerge with all three points yet it is likely to be a hard fought low scoring game, with a 1 or 2-0 victory to the Gunners.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tip 3: Under 3 Goals @9/10 with bet365