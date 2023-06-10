Champions League Final Offer: Claim £40 in Free Bets for Man City vs Inter Milan

BetVictor are allowing new players to claim £40 in free bets to use on Man City vs Inter Milan via their generous Champions League final offer.

How to Claim BetVictor’s Champions League Final Offer

BetVictor are giving all new customers the chance to claim £40 in free bets off of just a £10 qualifying stake ahead of Man City vs Inter Milan this weekend.

Players can claim this sign up offer quickly and easily, without no promo code required at sign-up, with you then able to use these free bets on the Champions League final.

In order to claim this offer, simply follow these steps:

Create a BetVictor account on their website or app

Make an initial deposit

Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market with odds of 1/1 (2.00) or higher

Once this is placed your will receive your £40 in free bets

Free bets will come in the form of four x £10 free bet tokens

Free bets expire after seven days and can’t be withdrawn for real cash

This offer is super simple and easy to claim, with it taking mere minutes to sign up, deposit and place your qualifying stake, with this then allowing you to claim your free bets.

Your free bets will be issued as four x £10 free bet tokens, with this meaning that you get four £10 free bets to use on their range of markets for the Champions League final.

Is this the best Champions League Final Offer out there?

With loads of different free bet offers out there it can be difficult to tell which is the best, with BetVictor’s offer easily being one of the best around.

There are very few sign up offers out there that are as strong as BetVictor’s, with the £40 in free bets on offer being one of the highest bonus amounts around, with other offers only allowing users to get between £10 to £30 in bonuses.

The likes of bet365, BetUK and Ladbrokes are unable to match the £40 in free bets that are on offer with BetVictor, with you only being able to claim between either £30 or £20 with these aforementioned bookmakers.

Their minimum odds for the qualifying bet are also very strong, with many other sportsbooks requiring higher initial odds than what BetVictor requires.

BetVictor’s Champions League Markets

BetVictor are offering a wide array of markets for players to bet on for the Champions League final, all of which boast competitive odds.

These include all of the regular markets that you’d expect to see with any UK bookmaker, such as match result, total goals, corner and cards to name a few.

They also include the extremely popular player markets as well, with BetVictor covering the likes of player shots, player shots on target, player passes, player tackles and player fouls, all of which are handy for players who like to create varied bet builders on the match.

They also provide Bet Boost’ that offer enhanced prices on a variety of bet builders and single bets for the match. This can provide players with some of the best odds out there.

They also offer users a comprehensive and useful range of stats, which lets players view key facts and figures regarding the two teams, with this including their form, goals scored, bookings and corner stats.

Champions League Final Preview

The Champions League final is finally here, as the ever-impressive Man City take on Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday night.

City look set for the treble, and with Pep Guardiola’s never having won this competition in their clubs history despite dominating English football for the last five years, they’ll want to break this streak come Saturday.

Under Pep Guardioal’s tutelage, this City side has risen to become one of the worlds best sides, and they will want to cement this reputation by winning their first CL and first treble.

The match also holds implications for Pep as he strives to win his second treble, having first done so during his time with Barcelona, with the Spaniard set to become the first manager to manage this feat twice should City win.

City are expected to put out a full strength side that’s led by the in-form Ilkay Gundogan, who scored twice against Manchester United in the FA Cup final last weekend.

They’ll also have 52-goal Erling Haaland to call upon, as well as midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, who boast the joint-most assists across Europe’s top five leagues this term.

Inter Milan will look to mount a staunch challenge however, having been written off by almost everyone including the bookmakers.

They haven't returned to this stage since their 2010 win of this competition and have struggled in European football ever since.

They are coming into this match as massive underdogs, but will be buoyed by some late season form, with a Coppa Italia win last month already under their belts.

Inter don’t seem to have any injury troubles either, with Bosnian Edin Džeko preparing to face his old side, and potentially get one over on them by spoiling the party come the weekend.

City presently have the shortest odds of any side in Champions League history to win, however don’t expect Inter to go down without a fight.

Man City vs Inter Milan Odds:

All odds are courtesy of BetVictor, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change