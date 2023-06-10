Champions League Final Offer: Get £30 In Free Bets for Man City vs Inter Milan

Sky Bet are allowing new users to claim £30 in free bets to use on Man City vs Inter Milan with their generous Champions League final offer.

Sky Bet’s Champions League final offer allows new customers to claim £30 in free bets from a 5p stake ahead of Saturday’s colossal clash between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

How to Claim Sky Bet’s Champions League final offer

Learn more about the Sky Bet Bonus Code

Already got a Sky Bet account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Players that sign up with Sky Bet using the offer above are able to claim £30 in free bets to use on Saturday’s Champions League final, as Manchester City chase an historic treble against Serie A side Inter Milan in Istanbul.

In order to claim this offer from Sky Bet, all you have to do is:

Create a Sky Bet account on their website or app

Deposit any amount

Place a 5p bet on any sports markets at odds of 1/1 or greater to trigger the bonus

Whether your bet wins or loses, you will be credited with £30 in free bets

Free bets expire after seven days

Claiming this sign up bonus is really quick and easy. It takes only a few minutes to create an account, make a deposit and place your qualifying wager, with no promo code required at sign-up to be eligible.

Is this the best Champions League final offer out there?

This is considered one of the best sign-up offers out there for punters hoping to add to the thrill of the Champions League final.

Bettors can get an impressive £30 in free bets from a 5p stake, with this being by far the smallest qualifying bet that players have to use, as most other bookmakers require an initial bet of £5 or £10.

This provides some really strong value to users especially in comparison to other bookmakers, as more free bets and bonuses are able to be claimed off of a far lower qualifying amount.

Champions League Final Preview: Man City vs Inter Milan

Having already claimed the Premier League title and the FA Cup at fierce rivals Manchester United’s expense, City are chasing a historic treble at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

This is a trophy that has so far evaded Pep Guardiola’s side and they will be keen to avoid a repeat of the 2021 final, when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

The Citizens are on an incredible run of form, having lost only one of their last 27 matches, and are bidding to emulate the treble achievements of neighbours Manchester United in 1999.

Guardiola’s troops are understandably strong favourites to scooper more silverware, especially given they have a full-fit squad to choose from and face an Inter side who could finish only third in Serie A, 18 points adrift of champions Napoli.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have picked up as the season has progressed, though, and are dangerous underdogs given they have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

The Citizens have been formidable in the Champions League at the Etihad but away from home have played out five successive draws, suggesting this may be harder to settle than their short odds imply.

Man City vs Inter Milan Odds:

All odds are courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change