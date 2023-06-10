Champions League Final Offer: £30 Welcome Bonus for Man City vs Inter Milan

Boylesports are letting new players claim a £30 welcome bonus to use on Man City vs Inter Milan via their excellent Champions League final offer.

Champions League Final Preview: Man City vs Inter Milan

Saturday marks the end of the European club football season, with it set to go out with a bang as the Champions League final takes place in Istanbul.

Manchester City take on Inter Milan in a game that holds wide reaching implications for both sides.

City would claim their first Champions League in their history with win, as well as securing their first ever treble, something they have been threatening to do ever since Pep Guardiola arrived at the club.

The ex-Barcelona manager is looking to add another treble to his record after winning the treble with the Blaugrana back in 2009. If he manages this, he will become the first manager in history to win two trebles.

City are expected to line up with a full strength side on show for the final, with many of their key players having been rested over the recent weeks in the lead-up to this game.

Erling Haaland will definitely be leading the line for Guardiola’s side, as he looks to add to the 52 goals he’s scored in all competitions this term.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan seems to have hit form at the perfect time, netting twice in last week's FA Cup final against Manchester United. Alongside this, they also boast Kevin De Bryune, who is tied top for assists in Europe's top five leagues this year with Lionel Messi.

Despite being tipped as heavy underdogs, Inter Milan won't be looking to go quietly into the night, playing in their biggest match since they won this competition back in 2010.

They have looked good towards the back end of their season, finishing the league in style and claiming the Coppa Italia merely a few weeks ago.

They too are boasting a full complement of players, with two of their biggest danger men being their two forwards in Edin Džeko and Argentine Lauturo Martinez.

Both are deadly in front of goal, with Džeko having history with City given he played for them for five years between 2011 and 2016.

