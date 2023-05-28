Carlisle vs Stockport County Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/5 goalscorer in League 2 Playoff Final

Our betting expert brings you his Carlisle vs Stockport County predictions and betting tips with goalscorer, cards and half with most goals tipped

The League Two Playoff Final kicks off our incredible Sunday of football as both Carlisle United and Stockport County bid to get promoted to the League One. Stockport come in as favourites but either side could take the cake at Wembley.

Carlisle vs Stockport Betting Tips

Under 4 Match Cards @1/1 with bet365

2nd Half to have the most Goals @11/10 with bet365

Kristian Dennis to Score @11/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Cagey Affair

League Two has always held infamy as a hard hitting league, but both these two sides seem to be breaking this mould.

With promotion on the line as well neither side will want to place this in jeopardy, through giving away silly set pieces, or by getting a booking and having to hold themselves back for the rest of the match.

Carlisle give up an average average of 1.81 bookings per game and only see this in 54% of their matches, whilst the Hatters limit themselves even further with only 1.46 cards per games and see this in a mere 42% of their matches.

The referee of the match, Tom Neild, further helps this case. He gives out on average 2.2 cards per game when officiating League Two matches, and only dishes out 3.5+ cards in 50% of the games he sees.

All of this combined with the occasion of a final should lead to a relatively calm affair for the most part.

Carlisle vs Stockport Tip 1: Under 4 Match Cards @1/1

First Half Jitters

A Final is a major occasion for any and all sides, but with promotion on the line this could prove even more so.

Both teams are likely to hold their shape, and not look to overextend themselves too early on. This coupled with their stellar defensive records with both sides conceding less than a goal a game.

Both sides score the majority of their goals in the second half of their games with each team scoring 0.77 goals on average in the second 45 minutes.

Beyond this tiredness and fatigue are likely to set in during the second half and hopefully open the game up a lot more. With neither side having played on a pitch of Wembley’s scale, it being one of the largest in the country.

All of this should lead to a quiet first half with the second allowing for more open play and goals to fly around.

Carlisle vs Stockport Tip 2: 2nd Half to Have the Most Goals @11/10

Dennis to Score

Kristian Dennis has been Carlisle’s top goalscorer this, bagging goals in big games and helping Carlise to achieve their first playoff football for five years.

The Englishman has scored 21 goals in all competitions this year, and will be looking to carry his team to a historic promotion.

Sure footed and with an eye for goal, Dennis will be starting up front for the Blues, as well as his being on penalties and a target man from set pieces, opportunities for him to score should be plentiful.

Carlisle vs Stockport Tip 3: Dennis to Score @11/5