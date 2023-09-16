Our betting expert offers his Cardiff vs Swansea predictions and betting tips, as the two Welsh sides meet in the Championship.

The South Wales derby is here for the first time this Championship season, as Cardiff City prepare to host Swansea City in a game we're expecting to be exciting from the off.

Cardiff vs Swansea Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Under 4.5 Swansea Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Over 2 Cardiff Cards @5/6 with bet365

Swansea will make the short journey down the M4 to the capital, as they attempt to rescue a season that is slowly getting away from them, as the Swans are without a win in their first five and boast just two points to their name.

Cardiff have only fared marginally better, winning one, drawing one and losing the rest, with their four points only enough to put them in 19th.

This has been a happy hunting ground for the Swans in the past, who haven't lost in Cardiff for nearly 10 years, yet their ominous form may be an indicator their rule over South Wales is over.

Goals flying around

As both the Swans and the Bluebirds get set to meet, one could expect this to follow their usual style of games with goals flying around.

This has been held in many contests between these two, most notably their last match which ended 3-2 in the favour of Swansea. Three of their last five have seen the over 2 goals, and one could comfortably expect this to be the case once more.

Their league records also play nicely into this line. All of Cardiff's last five games have seen more than 2 goals, with an average goal per game of 3.6.

Swansea have seen similar scorelines, as four of their last five have hit the over, with an average of 3.6 goals per game as well.

All signs seem to point towards their being more than two goals in this game, and in a fiery contest as derbies always are, the line could be hit comfortably and then some.

Cardiff vs Swansea Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @10/11 with bet365

Not going Swimmingly for the Swans

Swansea have been engaged in a battle over the last few weeks as they desperately strive for some form.

However, this may be down to the fact they have struggled to test the keeper, let alone hit the target.

With the line at 4.5, Swansea can have anything between zero to four shots on target, with these having to be saved by the goalkeeper.

Across all of their last five games, the Swans have never surpassed four shots on target, holding an average of 2.8 per game, only managing one in their clash against Preston.

Taking their abysmal form into account, as well and the fact that Cardiff will look to turn the screw into their suffering rivals, that ability to get anything on target could evade the Swans.

Cardiff vs Swansea Tip 2: Under 4.5 Swansea Shots on Target @5/6 with bet365

Cards Galore for Cardiff

This game like any other derby will no doubt keep the referee on his toes as he will have to contend with not only the 22 men on the pitch but the thousands of passionate, and often fierce Welsh fans.

The Cardiff players could well earn some special potential as full and could be spurred on by their fans into making some risky challenges worthy of a booking.

As ever the derby day games have also been known as the haven to the red card, and this helps the line out massively as the red counts as two cards within this betting market.

Anything can happen on derby day but there is no denying they are often a crucible of hatred and hard challenges, all sure to draw the ire of the referee.

Cardiff vs Swansea Tip 3: Over 2 Cardiff Cards @5/6 with bet365