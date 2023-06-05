Carabao Cup Winner Odds: Latest Betting for the 2023/24 Tournament

Our betting expert brings you the latest Carabao Cup winner odds, as Man City are favourites with Man Utd just behind for the 2023/24 tornament

As the English football season comes to a close, we look forward to next year's edition of the League or Carabao Cup as it is known these days, Manchester City are worthy favourites, having won all but this trophy this year.

Yet, Manchester United this year's winners are a close second having dispatched the fairytale Newcastle United 2-0, to claim their sixth League Cup.

Carabao Cup Winner Odds 2023/24

Team Odds Man City 4/1 Man Utd 7/1 Arsenal 8/1 Liverpool 9/1 Newcastle 10/1

All odds are courtesy of Betway, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Two sides of Manchester

To many it would appear that Manchester has become the English football powerhouse of late, the fruitful escapades of Sir Alex Ferguson’s United side being replaced by the dominance of City and Pep Guardiola.

Nevertheless United after some tumultuous years seem to be returning to their expected place near the top of the English game, winning the League Cup last year and making it to the final of the FA Cup, only to be defeated by City.

Both sides boast impressive squads that will no doubt be bolstered over the summer, City already closing in on multiple players, and with Champions League football next year United will look to recruit with abandon.

Pep’s outfit are still the strong favourites to claim this title at 4/1, but United resurgence places them next in the pecking order at 7/1.

Redemption for the Reds

Arsenal and Liverpool and then the next in line to claim the Carabao Cup trophy and both teams search for a comeback trophy after differing seasons, that both ended in disappointment.

Arsenal managed to let the league slip through their fingers having topped it for 248 days, ultimately falling at the last as a run of three draws saw City overtake them and go on to take it all.

Liverpool, on the other hand, had a dismal season by their own accord, the side that had been challenging for the title in the last four years, and winning one in 2019/20, fell to fifth.

A tragic away record coupled with draws at all the wrong times, led to the Merseyside club not making it to the final of any competition, and missing out on Champions League football next year.

Both of these sides famed for their red shirts, will be looking for come back seasons, and winning the League Cup could signal a return to the top.

Fairytale on Tyneside

Newcastle United’s story this year has been nothing short of magical to fans and onlookers alike. The storied club has gone from the bottom half of the Premier League to fourth in the League and Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

The Magpies also made it to the final of this tournament this year, sadly being defeated by Man Utd in the final 2-0.

With the Saudi money, the impressive leadership of Eddie Howe, the goalscoring of Callum Wilson and the considerable draw of the Champions League allowing them to recruit top talent into the side, anything could be possible for them next year.

Bearing all of this in mind Newcastle could truly achieve anything this year let alone winning the Carabao Cup.