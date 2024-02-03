Cape Verde vs South Africa Predictions and Betting Tips: Blue Sharks goal threat the difference

Our football betting expert offers his Cape Verde vs South Africa predictions and betting tips ahead of their AFCON quarter-final on Saturday night.

The fourth and final Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final takes place on Saturday evening when Cape Verde and South Africa go head-to-head in Yamoussoukro.

Cape Verde have been one of the surprise packages of a tournament of shocks and the Blue Sharks look set for more glory, with our football expert suggesting three bets to follow.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Betting Tips

Cape Verde to win in 90 minutes @ 13/8 with bet365

Ryan Mendes – Anytime Goalscorer @ 4/1 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @ 7/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Bubista’s men look to continue goal rush

Cape Verde are the second highest scorers left in the tournament, with eight goals in their opening four matches.

Their goal threat was highlighted in the opening round when they topped Group B and bagged two goals against both Ghana and Egypt.

They only scored once in their last-16 success over Mauritania but a clean sheet would have pleased coach Bubista, whose team are currently 73rd in the FIFA world rankings.

South Africa in contrast, failed to score in two of their three group matches but found a couple of goals in the second half of their last-16 encounter, when they knocked out Morocco.

Bafana Bafana have less experienced attacking options and on paper, Cape Verde have more of a goal threat with players with top-level European experience.

The Blue Sharks have also had the better of the recent head-to-head meetings, with victories in the last two clashes with South Africa.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Tip 1: Cape Verde to win in 90 minutes @ 13/8 with bet365

Mendes a good bet to find the net

Ryan Mendes is Cape Verde’s top scorer in the tournament so far, with two goals to his name, and is also his country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 17 overall.

The forward, who had a brief spell with Nottingham Forest, plays his club football in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and is featuring in his fourth AFCON tournament.

Mendes was the scorer of Cape Verde’s only goal in the last-16, netting from the spot, and the fact that he is on penalties makes even more appeal.

The vice-captain is one of two attacking players in the Blue Sharks’ squad with over 50 caps to his name and could shine again on Saturday.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Tip 2: Anytime Goalscorer @ 4/1 with bet365

Yamoussoukro clash suggests goals

With Cape Verde averaging two goals per game, there is optimism that there will be more excitement in Saturday evening’s quarter-final.

South Africa’s confidence in front of goal is also likely to have been boosted by the 2-0 win over one of the tournament favourites Morocco.

Over 2.5 Goals would have been successful in three of Cape Verde’s last four matches and also would have landed in the pair's last couple of meetings, both of which finished 2-1 in Cape Verde's favour.

Cape Verde vs South Africa Tip 3: Over 2.5 Goals @ 7/4 with bet365