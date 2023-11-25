Burnley vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above Evens Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Burnley have been struggling, to say the least, in their return to the top flight, currently sitting bottom of the League with just a single win and draw to their name. They now must welcome an in-form West Ham side, who have a penchant for pulling out results.

Burnley vs West Ham Betting Tips

West Ham to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @2/1 with bet365

Thomas Soucek 1.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365

Over 3 Cards @8/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Hammers find themselves in a handy ninth place with 17 points to their name. Burnley have been helped by Everton’s point deduction as they no longer are alone at the bottom, on four points.

Bad form hurting Burnley, as the Hammers crackdown

Burnley have lost six on the bounce now and, when they have claimed points, have only done so on the road, making Turf Moor a seeming haven of despair, one prone to allowing the travelling teams and their fans to have their way.

This should open the door for West Ham to come in and claim an easy three points, after having a tough time of it themselves losing four on the bounce before coming back with a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last time out.

The abysmal form of Burnley should overshadow everything the Hammers have been through recently.

Goals also look set to be a major feature of the game, as neither have kept it particularly reasonable of late.

With the Hammers seeing over 2.5 goals in 75% of their games, this only falls to 67% for that of the Clarets.

The line occurring in four of both West Ham and Burnley’s last five matches only brings this further into play.

Look for the Hammers to come away with the win, as so many have before them, with goals at their back.

Burnley vs West Ham Tip 1: West Ham to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @2/1 with bet365

Soucek shooting for the hills

Thomas Soucek has been a mainstay of the West Ham side ever since he joined the side back in 2020.

He has started all bar one of the matches this year and, having played for his country Czechia five days ago, should be back, fit and ready to play once more.

Averaging 2.0 shots per game and, against the often lacklustre defence of the Clarets, he should find ample opportunities to take a few shies at goal.

These shots can be blocked, missed, be saved by the keeper or sail into the back of the net, they simply need to be attempted for them to count towards the line, only increasing the potential of this, and at above evens offers some sincere value.

Emboldened by scoring three goals in his last three games, for club and country, he will fancy his luck and shoot for the goal.

Burnley vs West Ham Tip 2: Thomas Soucek 1.5+ Shots @6/5 with bet365

Turf Moor can bring out the worst in players

Burnley’s record at home, Turf Moor, has been shocking, losing each and every single game here, and the home fans seem to be reacting to this with a hostile atmosphere.

This has then transferred onto the pitch as sides seem to embody this, with hard and fast challenges flying around, bringing the bookings.

All of the last four games here have seen three or more cards, with one such clash seeing an almighty six bookings.

It should be no different for this match between the two claret and blue sides, who have not been the cleanest this season either.

Burnley averaged 2.42 cards per match, with this rising to 2.67 for the Hammers. Combined this covers the over three line comfortably, as it could rise even further with the baying Clarets fans at their back.

Burnley vs West Ham Tip 3: Over 3 Cards @8/5 with bet365