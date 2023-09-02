Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips, with Spurs tipped to win a close encounter at Turf Moor.

Burnley’s triumphant return to the Premier League hasn’t gone exactly as planned, with just one win from three. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand are enjoying the advent of Ange-ball under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Burnley vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to Win @17/20 with bet365

Under 3 Goals @13/10 with bet365

Heung-Min Son 1.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Postecoglou has been praised for his fluid attacking style of football and has been remarkably humble about this saying ‘I’m just copying Pep’ to the amusement of many fans and pundits alike.

Burnley have failed to turn Turf Moor into their fortress, as is often required by many promoted sides, having only won on the road so far, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Spurs Soaring High

Tottenham have played some truly beautiful football to this point, beating Manchester United and Bournemouth 2-0.

The revelation of Ange-ball seems to have transformed them for the better and defeating Burnley on their home turf is likely to secure the hype around this side.

Spurs have won three of the last five matches against the Clarets and will want to cap off an excellent start to their season.

The 17/20 odds are also remarkably valuable, especially for a side coming into the match with some excellent form.

Burnley vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to Win @17/20 with bet365

Tight match at Turf Moor

Despite Spurs impressive performances over the last few matches, their score lines haven’t perhaps been as impressive with the Lilywhites only netting two in their last few.

Burnley have had their struggles as well, only scoring one in their last two home matches, leaving the fans with little to cheer for.

The last three meetings between these two sides have been equally frugal, ending with just one goal, with two of these being in Burnley, demonstrating the almost suffocating nature of Turf Moor.

Goals may well come at a premium this weekend for both sides.

Burnley vs Tottenham Tip 2: Under 3 Goals @13/10 with bet365

About time for Son

Despite the advent of the new attacking play the strikers have failed to pick up the slack for this Tottenham side.

However, this could prove to be the crucial game for him as his labours of the last few matches come to fruition.

Son has long played second fiddle to Harry Kane but now is his opportunity to make the best use of his talents in what is shaping up to be one of the best Spurs sides in some time.

His chances will come and Son is likely to test the keeper more than once.

Burnley vs Tottenham Tip 3: Heung-Min Son 1.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365