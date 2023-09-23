Burnley vs Man Utd Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 Goalscorer in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Man Utd predictions and betting tips, as the two sides do battle at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

Manchester United have lost three games on the spin and are enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in recent memory, but a visit to Burnley can provide some tonic for Erik ten Hag and his Red Devils.

Burnley vs Man Utd Betting Tips

Vincent Kompany's team were too good in the Championship last season, but are finding the step up tough. They've shipped 11 goals in three home games already and will find this another tough examination.

Leaky Burnley an ideal trip for United

After defeats against Arsenal, Brighton and Bayern Munich in their last three games, the pressure has intensified, for the first time, on Man Utd boss ten Hag. Having also lost at Tottenham in August, it's been a poor start and they go into this weekend in 13th place in the standings.

Some United-supporting eyebrows may have been raised when the Dutchman labelled those three most recent opponents as 'top, top level teams' in Germany in midweek and almost appeared to take solace in just competing with them.

The 4-3 reverse against Bayern was flattering on his team, with last weekend's facile Old Trafford defeat against Brighton more indicative of their current plight. On the plus side, scoring three times in Munich was a fair effort.

They now travel to Burnley and the Clarets have been welcoming hosts of late, conceding 11 times in three Premier League home games so far.

With United's own deficiencies at the back on show lately, there should be plenty of goals.

Given that the top four are already seven points clear of them, Man Utd will feel there's pressure on to win at Turf Moor. They can manage that and expect a few goals along the way – quite possibly at both ends.

Burnley vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd to win and over 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with bet365

Hojlund looking good in red

With a £72m price-tag on his head, 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund arrived in Manchester this summer with plenty of expectation.

As you might expect, he's been eager to impress since getting his chance in recent weeks and the Dane looks a good prospect. He's got pace, is athletic and has a strong worth ethic - all traits required to succeed in England's top flight.

Hojlund was unfortunate to see his goal chalked off by VAR against Brighton last weekend – a millimetre call – but he did open his account in Germany.

His recent efforts are in contrast to Marcus Rashford, the England forward seemingly going through the motions and more accepting of United's shortcomings than should be the case.

Burnley will be up for this game and Hojlund looks the type to accept the physical challenge. He could easily be going for three goals in seven days and is fancied to net first in this one.

Burnley vs Man Utd Tip 2: Rasmus Hojlund to score first @ 9/2 with bet365

Look out for early goals

Punters at Turf Moor wouldn't want to be arriving into their seats late this season. They've seen goals inside five minutes in two of three home games so far and, all told, five strikes have come before 20 minutes have elapsed in those games.

Given Manchester United are arriving after three straight losses and the concession of ten goals themselves, the home side may sense some vulnerability. It will be a fervent atmosphere under the lights and Burnley will surely try to take the game to their visitors.

Such an approach should lead to chances being created at both ends and recent trends strongly suggest we can expect a goal inside 25 minutes.

Burnley vs Man Utd Tip 3: Goal scored inside 25 minutes @ 5/6 with bet365