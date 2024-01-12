Burnley vs Luton Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tip in Friday’s Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Luton predictions and betting tips, ahead of their Friday night clash at Turf Moor.

Burnley will be welcoming Luton to Turf Moor this Friday evening, and whilst this clash is unlikely to set the league alight, it poses a serious chance for either side to claim some much-needed points.

Burnley vs Luton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Four points separate the two sides, with Luton sitting in 18th with 15, whilst Burnley are 19th with 11. Three points would be enough to pull the Hatters out of the relegation zone, allowing them to jump Everton, in 17th with 16 points.

Tragic at Turf Moor

Despite many sides basing their title charges or survival bids based off of their home form, Burnley seems to have abandoned this tried and tested method, performing woefully when at home.

This has resulted in them losing nine of their ten games at Turf Moor, merely claiming one such win here, and this then only against a bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United.

Luton on the other hand has shown some mettle recently, earning six points from their last three matches, as they seem to relish taking points from their relegation compatriots, particularly on the road.

This has seen them defeat both the Blades and Everton away from home, and they will hope to make it a perfect three at Turf Moor.

A win for the Hatters would be enough to drag them from the relegation zone, yet should they only manage to secure a draw, as they did against Burnley in the Championship back in 2022, this will be covered by the double chance.

Burnley vs Luton Tip 1: Double Chance - Draw or Luton @4/5 with bet365

Clarets picking up the Corners

Despite failing in many areas of their home performances, Burnley do manage to at least pick up a decent amount of corners at home, something that could be banked upon, particularly against Luton.

The Clarets earn an average of 6.7 corners per home game and hit the over-five line in a massive 70% of their games.

Luton also regularly concedes more than six corners when away from home, with their opponents managing the over-five line in 78% of their matches against them.

These respective stats align well and point towards the fact that Burnley should hit the line comfortably.

Burnley vs Luton Tip 2: Over 5 Burnley Corners @5/6 with bet365

Trafford is Terrific in the Net

It may well come as no surprise to us that James Trafford has one of the highest save percentages in the league, purely because of the fact that Burnley allows their opponents more shots than most.

The English U21s international was brought into the side and has made a lot of saves for the Clarets.

This has seen him make an average of 4.1 saves per game, and with their woeful home record could be on track to hit this.

In the last clash he made two such saves, allowing one goal in, should Burnley want any hope in the clash he will have to turn up with a big performance, bringing with it plenty of saves.

Burnley vs Luton Tip 3: Over 2.5 James Trafford Saves @11/10 with bet365