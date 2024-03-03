Burnley vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: 14/1 Tip in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Burnley vs Bournemouth betting tips and predictions ahead of their Premier League clash this Sunday.

Bournemouth’s great midseason form has dried up, pushing the Cherries back into the relegation mix.

With Sunday taking them to a Burnley side who have been outclassed in this campaign back in the Premier League, Andoni Iraola’s side have a perfect chance to return to form.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Bournemouth to win @ 19/20 with bet365

Over 2.5 Bournemouth goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Bournemouth to win 3-1 @ 14/1 with bet365

Cherries search for turnaround

Bournemouth have gone seven games without a win in the Premier League and they also missed a golden opportunity to progress in the FA Cup, losing out at home to Championship side Leicester in the last 16 inmidweek.

Iraola’s side have been poor since the turn of the year, but they maintain a scoring threat which should prove too strong for Burnley. While the visitors have problems right now, they’ve got nothing on the second-bottom Clarets, who have lost 19 times already this term.

During Burnley’s last Premier League spell, their form at Turf Moor was key to their survival. This time around, they’ve lost 10 of 13 matches in front of their home support. Outside of clashes with their fellow promoted sides, Vincent Kompany’s men have lost 10 of 11 at home, scoring a 90th-minute equaliser to grab a point in the other.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Bournemouth to win @ 19/20 with bet365

Another tough afternoon for the Clarets

Burnley come into this clash having shipped 16 goals across their last five matches. They’ve got the second-worst defensive record in the league, only ahead of a Sheffield United side who are smashing records for the rate at which they are conceding.

The hosts have let in 2.4 goals per game at home on average and they meet a Bournemouth side who won’t hold back. The visitors have scored 21 of their 33 goals this season away from home and after a bad run of form, they are likely to get a response at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Over 2.5 Bournemouth goals @ 5/2 with bet365

Visitors to take high-scoring clash

Both of these sides have defensive issues, with Bournemouth managing just two clean sheets on their travels this term. They visit a Burnley side who have scored 13 times across their 13 home games, so Kompany’s men should be good for a goal.

However, Burnley have suffered some comprehensive defeats at home, with just two of their 10 home losses coming by a single goal. With Bournemouth possessing plenty of attacking threat, they can come away from Turf Moor with a 3-1 victory.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Bournemouth to win 3-1 @ 14/1 with bet365