Bristol City vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Tips for FA Cup Replay

Our football betting expert offers his Bristol City vs West Ham predictions and betting tips as the sides meet this Tuesday evening, at 19:45.

Bristol earned the chance to take West Ham back to Ashton Gate, drawing 1-1 with the Premier League side. An upset could be on the cards as the magic of the cup attempts to shine through.

Bristol City vs West Ham Betting Tips

West Ham to Win @17/20 with bet365

Over 1 West Ham Card @5/6 with bet365

James Ward-Prowse 0.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Cardinals being hammered down

The Cardinals may be hopeful of pulling something off but few sides outside of the Premier League hold up under a two-game barrage, and a dip in form has come at the wrong time for them.

Winless in their last four, having suffered a demoralising loss to Millwall in their last home game, and their obvious disparity in talent with the West Ham side, places them poorly to succeed in the match.

The Hammer’s have also impressed on the road recently, winning three of their last four and they are of course well placed to defeat the mid-table Championship side Bristol.

David Moyes put out a full-strength side in their initial third-round match with them, and this should prove no different as a cup run could buoy the sides morale massively.

Travellers to be drawn into a bout

West Ham may well have to come down to a Championship level, at least as far as the cards are concerned, as whilst they may come out on top it could devolve into a battle.

This is something the Hammers are accustomed to seeing an average of 2.35 cards per game and hitting the over one line in a massive 70% of their games.

With Ashton Gate in full voice, much of this directed vehemently towards David Moyes and his travelling side, this could force them to lose their cool.

Whilst they look set to come out on top in the game, West Ham may have to resort to some unsavoury means to see it out.

Prowse making his presence felt

James Ward-Prowse has been impressive in his first season in claret and blue, having moved from Southampton over the summer.

During this time he has become the side's second-highest goal contributor and his threat from free kicks always makes him a good option for a shot on target.

Bristol will no doubt have to commit some fouls to halt the Hammers threatening attacks, giving Ward-Prowse ample opportunity to target the goal.

He has been averaging one shot on target every other game and managed to test the keeper in the first meeting between these two, as he will doubt line one up in this clash.

