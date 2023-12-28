Brighton vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs Backed at 11/4 in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Spurs predictions and betting tips ahead of their intriguing Premier League clash this Thursday.

A battle of the birds is the opener in Thursday’s action, as Brighton take on Spurs, who can cut the gap on league leaders Liverpool to just three points.

Brighton vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 11/4 with bet365

Heung-Min Son to score or assist @ 5/6 with bet365

Dejan Kulusevski over 2.5 fouls @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tottenham to edge high-scoring encounter

Matches involving either of these two sides have seen more than their fair share of goals being scored, with a combined total of 25 games seeing at the net bulge at least three times.

Spurs just edge out Brighton in terms of goals scored, with the 37 netted for Ange Postecoglou’s men just three better than the Seagulls.

Brighton’s European exploits have also seen plenty of converted chances, with Brazilian summer signing Joao Pedro leading the competition with six goals, as Roberto De Zerbi’s men topped a group which included giants Marseille and Ajax.

However, Albion have struggled to keep a sturdy backline, with their last clean sheet at home coming at the beginning of May, and also have multiple defensive injury concerns.

Back Spurs to exploit these frailties with a win and for Brighton to grab a goal themselves.

Brighton vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and BTTS @ 11/4 with bet365

Son-bird to keep singing

Postecoglou’s start to life as Tottenham manager took a major blow when superstar striker and captain Harry Kane moved to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Questions were asked regarding who was going to fill his gigantic boots and it is no surprise that South Korean Heung-Min Son, who formed a clinical partnership with Kane, has done just that.

The new captain has scored 11 goals in the league this season, as well as recording four assists, and is fourth in the goal-scoring charts.

Son has registered three goals and three assists in his last five, including scoring at both ends against Manchester City. Expect the Korean to continue his fine form on Thursday.

Brighton vs Tottenham Tip 2: Heung-Min Son to score or assist @ 5/6 with bet365

Referee to become familiar with Kulusevski

Spurs defender Cristian Romero has a reputation for tough tackling and regular bookings, so it may come as a surprise that the Argentinian has not conceded the most fouls at the club this season.

Swedish forward Dejan Kulusevski has the honour of topping that particular chart, with his tally of 33 fouls committed almost triple Romero’s figure of 12.

Kulusevski has registered the same number of yellow cards as his team-mate, with four.

This tendency toward ill-discipline is likely to get the Swede in trouble with referee Jarred Gillett, who has awarded 46 bookings already this season.

Back the Swede to be penalised on multiple occasions.

Brighton vs Tottenham Tip 3: Dejan Kulusevski over 2.5 fouls @ 2/1 with bet365