Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Tricky Trees Triumphant?

Our football betting expert offers his Brighton vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool with a historic 1-0 win at Anfield last week and will be looking to secure another road win when they head to in-form Brighton on Sunday.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest draw no bet @ 43/20 with Unibet

Under 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with Unibet

Callum Hudson-Odoi to score @ 23/5 with Unibet

Forest can clip Seagulls' wings

Nottingham Forest shut up shop against Liverpool last week, and it paid off handsomely with the Tricky Trees securing an historic 1-0 win at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds couldn't break down a disciplined Forest side who caught the Reds on the counter attack with a match-winning second-half goal.

Nuno Espirito Santo unleashed pacy pair Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga to great effect in the later stages on Merseyside and the Portuguese gaffer is likely to follow a similar blueprint on the south coast this week.

A tight contest could be on the cards at the Amex Stadium on Sunday as Forest haven't scored more than one goal in any of their five fixtures this season but they have bagged in each match, so Brighton will have to be at their best to keep them out.

The Seagulls have kept three clean sheets in five outings, so backing Forest to nick it while keeping the draw on side looks a decent bet at 43/20.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Tip 1: Nottingham Forest draw no bet @ 43/20 with Unibet

Goals could be scarce on south coast

Forest have scored just five goals in five matches this season and their main aim will be to keep things tight at the Amex on Sunday, and recent meetings suggest a cagey contest could unfold.

Five of the last eight meetings have seen one or both sides fail to score and Forest's clean sheet at Anfield last suggests they could frustrate Brighton this week, too.

Each of these sides have managed two Premier League shutouts this season, so backing no more than two goals to be scored by the seaside this week looks another value wager.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 21/20 with Unibet

Anfield hero could repeat the trick

Callum Hudson-Odoi was unleashed to great effect at Anfield last week with the Forest winger making the most of tired Liverpool legs to score a stunning second-half winner, and he may be tasked with a similar mission on Sunday.

The Reds had no response to the pace of Hudson-Odoi and fellow second-half sub Anthony Elanga on the opposite flank, and the former looks a decent price to get on the scoresheet once more.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo will likely look to utilise the blueprint for the Anfield win again this week, and Brighton looked vulnerable when conceding twice to Wolves in midweek.

Another smash and grab could be on the cards here and Hudson-Odoi could be the man to provide the winning strike.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Tip 3: Callum Hudson Odoi to score @ 24/5 with Unibet